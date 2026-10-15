Investors tracking stocks with potential upside after the September quarter earnings season may want to look at three companies covered by global investment bank Jefferies.

Jefferies has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Groww, Leela Hotels and ICICI Lombard, with potential gains of 20% to 25% from the respective target prices. Its outlook rests on different factors, ranging from improving trading activity and hotel demand to insurance claims and regulatory changes.

Let’s take a look at stocks Jefferies is bullish on and what is the rationale behind it –

Jefferies on Groww: Buy, target price Rs 240; 25% upside

Jefferies has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Groww with a target price of Rs 240, indicating an upside potential of 25%.

According to the report, the company’s September 2026 quarter profit after tax (PAT) was 5% above estimates, supported by higher cash equity revenue and lower operating expenses.

Groww’s retail cash equity market share increased to 15.4% in the September quarter, compared with 15.1% in the June quarter. Its margin trading facility (MTF) book also grew 15% sequentially to Rs 4,400 crore. Jefferies noted that improved risk controls helped the company avoid significant one-off costs during the September market sell-off.

Another change is the declining contribution of options trading to revenue. Options accounted for 45% of revenue, down from 72% in FY24. While this reflects a shift towards revenue diversification, the number of options orders fell 14% quarter-on-quarter, partly due to the impact of the Closing Auction Session (CAS) framework.

Jefferies expects the resolution of CAS-related concerns to support a recovery in options activity. It also sees potential in Groww’s recently launched United States stock trading service. According to the report, if US stock orders reach one-third of the volume generated by its commodities trading product, they could contribute around 9% of estimated PAT in financial year 2028.

Jefferies on Leela Hotels: Buy, target price Rs 735; 24% upside

Jefferies has raised its target price on Leela Hotels to Rs 735 from Rs 675 while maintaining its ‘Buy’ rating, implying an upside potential of 24%.

As per the report, the hotel operator’s September quarter revenue rose 33% year-on-year, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 36%.

The performance was driven by a 30% rise in revenue per available room (RevPAR), primarily due to higher average room rates. Demand from domestic travel and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) also supported growth.

Leela’s EBITDA margin expanded by around 120 basis points year-on-year to approximately 46%. Management has also raised its growth outlook, expecting EBITDA to increase at a high-teens rate in the second half of FY27. This implies mid-20s growth for the full year, according to Jefferies report.

The global investment bank has increased its estimates for revenue per available room growth and raised its EBITDA and PAT estimates by 3% to 7%. However, the company’s expansion plans and the pace at which new properties contribute to earnings remain important factors to watch.

Jefferies on ICICI Lombard: Buy, target price Rs 2,050; 20% upside

Jefferies has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on ICICI Lombard General Insurance with a target price of Rs 2,050, suggesting an upside potential of 20%. Jefferies’ assessment follows an improvement in the insurer’s claims performance in the September quarter.

According to the report, ICICI Lombard’s loss ratio stood at 72.7%, better than Jefferies’ estimate of 74%. The loss ratio measures the share of premiums used to pay claims, making it an important indicator of an insurer’s underwriting performance.

Retail health insurance grew 64% year-on-year, while new business in two-wheeler motor insurance increased 51%. However, fire insurance premiums declined 21% due to competition. The combined ratio, which compares claims and operating expenses with premiums, came in at 107%, higher than the brokerage’s estimate.

Jefferies believes proposed commission regulations could benefit ICICI Lombard by putting pressure on smaller insurers with higher commission costs. It also expects the company to benefit from its claims management record. The global investment bank has cut its FY27-28 profit estimates by around 4%, but retained its ‘Buy’ rating.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.