Indian primary markets continue to run strong as four mainboard IPO’s have opened their subscription window on October 15. Tonbo Imaging, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses, and Bonfiglioli Transmissions’ issues unfolded on Thursday and will close for bidding on October 19.

Tonbo’s Rs 852 crore offer is witnessing robust investor participation, as the IPO was fully subscribed within the first few hours of opening. Other issues are also garnering investor attention. Here’s all you need to know about these mainboard IPOs

Tonbo Imaging IPO fully subscribed on Day 1

The defence equipment manufacturer’s Rs 852 crore issue was fully booked within its first few hours of opening. So far, the issue is subscribed 1.16 times, with the employees’ quota leading demand at 3.13 times.

The non-institutional investor segment has been subscribed 2.12 times, and the retail investor category has been subscribed 1.41 times. However, participation in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion remains flat.

Tonbo’s IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale, with investor groups offloading 1.22 crore equity shares at Rs 2 each. Its issue price band is fixed at Rs 665 to Rs 700. Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 21 shares and multiples thereafter. The company raised Rs 255.36 crore from anchor investors.

As per trackers, the grey market premium for Tonbo Imaging’s IPO is seeing a strong upward trend and currently stands at Rs 500, reflecting a profit of more than 70% per share. Based on the upper end of the price band, this suggests a likely listing price of Rs 1,200 and gains of Rs 10,500 per lot.

However, readers must know that GMP is not an official metric for calculating the listing price, does not guarantee profits, and fluctuates based on market conditions.

Brokerage Neutral on Tonbo Imaging IPO

Giving the IPO a ‘Neutral’ rating, Religare Broking in its report said, “At a P/E of 78.83, Tonbo Imaging appears highly valued relative to its recent performance. The company has demonstrated strong operating margins in previous years, supported by its specialised defence technologies and global presence.”

However, the brokerage notes that Tonbo’s FY26 sales and net earnings have declined. Also, the company’s capital and equity returns have weakened, reflecting lower operating efficiency.. “While growing demand for defence electronics offers long-term growth opportunities, recent performance remains a concern,” it added.

Bonfiglioli Transmission IPO booked 22%

Bonfiglioli Transmissions issue of Rs 2,533.6 crore is entirely an OFS as promoter group Bonfiglioli S.p.A. will offload 4.32 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each. The company has fixed its share price band at Rs 558 to Rs 586, including a discount of Rs 29 per share for eligible employees.

Retail applicants need to bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 25 shares, equating to an investment of Rs 14,650, based on the upper end of the price band. As per the latest update, the company’s stock is trading in the grey markets at a premium of Rs 178 or 30% per share, estimating its listing price at Rs 764. This translates into gains of Rs 4,450 per lot.

The company raised Rs 759.26 crore via anchor bidding. Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities, and Jefferies India Pvt. are lead managers for the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the offer.

So far, the issue has been subscribed 22%.

Bonfiglioli Transmission IPO: Brokerage commentary

“At the upper price band, Bonfiglioli Transmissions is valued at 46.24x P/E, reflecting its growth prospects and improving profitability. The Company benefits from efficient manufacturing operations, effective resource utilisation and a strong market presence across diversified business segments.” Religare Broking said in its report and gave the issue a ‘Subscribe-Long Term’ rating

Sahajanand Medical Technologies subscribed 12%

So far, the medtech’s Rs 475.48 crore issue has been booked, seeing muted participation in all segments. Investor groups will offload 1.38 crore equity shares of Rs 1 each through the OFS route. Its share price band is fixed at Rs 327 to Rs 344.

Investors need to bid for 43 shares and multiples thereafter to participate. This reflects an investment of Rs 14,792 per lot, based on the upper end of the price band. As per the latest update, the company’s stock is trading at a GMP of Rs 44 or 12.8%, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 388, and gains of Rs 1,892 per lot.

Ahead of its opening, Sahajanand Medical Technologies had raised Rs 140 crore via its anchor book. The IPO is being handled by Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, while MUFG Intime India Pvt is acting as its registrar.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies: Brokerage gives Neutral rating

Religare Broking has assigned a ‘Neutral’ rating to the IPO. “Sahajanand Medical Technologies has reported healthy growth in revenue, profitability and margins, indicating an improvement in its financial performance. However, absolute profits remain relatively modest, while profitability metrics trail those of listed peers,” the brokerage said in its report.

Zetwerk IPO subscribed by 12%

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses IPO of Rs 5,102 crore has been booked at 0.12 times, so far. The company will issue 18.75 crore fresh equity shares aggregating to Rs 2,830 crore, while investors will divest 14.45 crore shares amounting to Rs 2,182.33 crore through the OFS passage.

The fresh capital will be utilised for repayment/prepayment of outstanding borrowings availed by the company and funding its growth venture. To participate, investors need to bid for a minimum of 99 shares and in multiples thereafter.

As per the latest update, the grey market premium for Zetwerk’s stock stood at Rs 21.5 or 14.24%, translating into an estimated listing price of Rs 172.5. This reflects a profit of Rs 2,128 per lot. In the pre-IPO placement round, the company raised Rs 2,251.23 crore through its anchor book

Kotak Mahindra Capital is handling the IPO, while KFin Technologies is its registrar.

Zetwerk IPO rated Neutral

“Zetwerk’s expanding manufacturing operations and strong recent revenue growth highlight its business potential across multiple industrial segments,” Religare Broking said in its report. However, it flagged that the inability to translate higher revenues into net profits remains a key concern for Zetwerk.

“While relatively low margins limit overall earnings visibility. The persistence of losses in the June 2026 quarter further underscores the challenge of achieving sustainable profitability,” the brokerage said, giving the IPO a ‘Neutral’ rating.

IPO subscription timeline

These mainboard IPOs will close their bidding window on October 19. Their share allotment process is expected to be completed by October 21, and participants are likely to be credited with their shares and requisite refunds by October 22.

Zetwerk, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Tonbo Imaging, and Sahajanand Medical Technologie are likely to list on the BSE and NSE on October 23.