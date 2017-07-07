What is GalMobile: How Israeli technology & Netanyahu’s fascinating ‘jeep’ can solve water woes in Modi’s India

This technology is known as GalMobile, and it is a sea water purification machine at a mobile desalination plant. (Twitter)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 6 showed off a demonstration of an amazing technology to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This technology is known as GalMobile, and it is a sea water purification machine at a mobile desalination plant. The two world leaders arrived at a beach in Dor, Israel, on this special Jeep. Modi is in Israel in the first ever prime ministerial visit from India. They were on their way from Haifa to Tel Aviv, and in between, they went to witness the demonstration. Interestingly, this Jeep carries the whole mobile desalination plant. Meanwhile, our Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted: “Gal-Mobile is an independent, integrated water purification vehicle, designed to produce high-quality drinking water.” It added, “It can be useful in natural disasters like floods, earthquakes, military use in difficult terrain and rural areas to provide drinkable water.” Meanwhile, India is looking to Israel for cooperation in water management and recycling as the country is renowned for its expertise in these areas. A major part of India faces water shortages each year, especially during the summer. PM Modi, after witnessing the new technology, could not hold his surprise.

What exactly does the GalMobile jeep do?

The jeep is a patented project developed by GAL Water Technologies. In February 2015, the company launched a unique Water Purification System, GALMOBILE, the first of its kind in the world. The mobile plant can purify up to 20,000 litres of sea water a day and 80,000 litres of brackish, muddy or contaminated river water and bring it to WHO standards. It is a “Unique independent, integrated Water purification system” and it caters to remote communities, villages at crises, and emergency situations in Israel. The main goal of the machine is to deliver “Potable drinking water- from any source, anytime, anywhere.” Israel’s technology is a source of envy for many world nations. Despite not having any groundwater and with a low average annual precipitation, the country not only meets its huge water consumption target but it also exports it to other countries. Modi had a taste of Israel’s superior water technology at the country’s Gal-Mobile Water Filtration Plant. This is a mobile purification plant, described by Netanyahu as “Future Jeep”. Meanwhile, Modi said, “I am very very thankful to Bibi (Netanyahu, for showing this) because the vehicle which I saw today (can be very useful) particularly during natural calamity…this is a very unique product.”

What is India’s relationship with Israel in terms of ‘Water’?



On July 5, after the bilateral discussions led by Modi and Netanyahu in Jerusalem, India’s Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israel’s Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources on a national campaign for water conservation in India. A MoU on state water utility reform was also signed between the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam and the Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources of Israel.

How can GalMobile solve India’s water crisis?

India faces quite a bad water situation, as a large part of the population does not have access to proper drinking water. Most of the Indian water bodies get polluted with organic and hazardous pollutants. Moreover, there are interstate disputes over river waters. With a steadily increasing population that will reach an estimated 1.7 billion by 2050, there is a dire need to find ways to provide clean drinking water. Groundwater is not considered a sustainable source, as it may end one day due to over extraction. This leads to a need to improve our wastewater treatment as well as desalination. This GalMobile-like technology can be a huge help to India, especially since the country has a large part of its borders, linked to seas and oceans.

What are the main characteristics of the GalMobile?



1. The jeep is mobile, self-contained, independent and automatic.

2. It is quite lightweight, as it weighs just 1540 Kgs.

3. It can connect to any possible Water source (rivers, lakes, oceans, brackish water, wells, and more.

4. The machine produces Drinking Water according to (World Health Organisation) WHO Water standards.

5. The jeep can control and analyse stable supply of drinking water.

6. It features an advanced control system, which reduces the need for operator attendance and works on ‘Plug and Play’ configuration

7. The GalMobile can resist to all weather conditions.

8. The speed of the jeep is 90 kilometres per hour.

9. It is an Independent energy source.

10. In order to deploy the GalMobile, one needs less than 30 minutes, by just 2 people.

11. It contains an integrated water storage tank with a capacity of 265 Gallons to 2650 Gallons.

12. The jeep runs on a mere 12V low voltage system.

13. The GalMobile has small dimensions, which makes it easy to store, carry and ship.