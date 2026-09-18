Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have officially gone on sale today across the globe. This year’s new iPhone 18 Pro lineup is available to purchase through Apple’s online store, its six official retail outlets in the country, and authorised online and offline partners, including Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. While the prices are hiked, Apple has joined hands with several partner banks and financers to offer lucrative deals for buyers looking to upgrade.

Unlike the previous years, Apple did not roll out a base iPhone 18 model this September. Hence, the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air remain on sale as Apple’s non-Pro models, with prices hiked to adjust for the chip-induced inflation.

It should be noted that Apple’s first foldable device, the iPhone Duo, is slated to hit Indian store shelves on October 23.

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iPhone 18 Pro key specs and design upgrades

Performance: Both the iPhone 18 Pro models are powered by Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro processor.

Display sizes: The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max steps up to a 6.9-inch display.

Cameras: The new phones boast a triple 48 MP rear array (48 MP Fusion main lens, 48 MP ultra-wide, and 48 MP telephoto), paired with an upgraded 18 MP front camera. The only upgrade comes to the main 48MP camera that now gets a variable aperture system for adjusting depth.

Battery: Both devices offer all-day battery life, with up to 34 hours of video playback on the Pro model and up to 43 hours on the Pro Max.

Siri AI with iOS 27: Both these phones are the first iPhone to come with iOS 27 pre-loaded. Apple offers Siri AI as a major upgrade this year alongside the usual refinements.

iPhone 18 Pro storage options and India pricing

Both the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max handsets are offered in four storage tiers — 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB.

Storage Variant iPhone 18 Pro iPhone 18 Pro Max 256 GB Rs 1,64,900 Rs 1,74,900 512 GB Rs 1,89,900 Rs 2,04,900 1 TB Rs 2,39,900 Rs 2,54,900 2 TB Rs 3,14,900 Rs 3,29,900

Colour options on the iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone 18 Pro series is available in four colour finishes:

Black

Silver

Glacier

Burgundy

Launch offers, cashback, and EMI deals on iPhone 18 Pro

Apple and its retail partners have announced several purchase incentives for Indian buyers:

Instant cashback:

Buyers can get up to Rs 7,000 instant cashback on eligible transactions made using American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards.

No-Cost EMI:

This is available for up to 6 months. Factoring in the cashback, No-Cost EMI plans start at approximately Rs 26,316/month for the iPhone 18 Pro and Rs 28,817/month for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Trade-In / Exchange:

Buyers trading in an older iPhone (iPhone 13 or newer) can receive Rs 21,000 to Rs 81,500 in trade-in credits, depending on the model and working condition.