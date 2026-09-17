The Rs 1 lakh question! Amidst the rising prices of mobile components, the average iPhone buyer is facing a lot of dilemmas. On one hand, there’s the tried-and-tested iPhone 17 that carries on with a bloated price tag as Apple’s “standard iPhone” for everyone. It was a great option to buy last year, and for 2026, it remains a solid choice as a premium smartphone. While technically it runs on last year’s components and specs, the iPhone 17 fits in as the smartphone that delivers the core iPhone experience without major compromises.

In essence, you can never go wrong with the iPhone 17 – it’s that good.

However, in a span of six months, Apple might be coming up with its successor, dubbed the iPhone 18. Missing from the stage at this year’s September event, the vanilla iPhone 18 is likely to slot in Apple’s lineup as the new “standard iPhone”, pushing the iPhone 17 down the price ladder, while tagging along a new entry-level iPhone 18e.

Although Apple maintains radio silence on the iPhone 18, industry insiders and analysts have given us a fair idea of what to expect from the baseline model. There are bound to be some upgrades to key areas, while retaining the winning formula that makes the iPhone 17 a champion.

For you – the consumer – the question is different. Since the iPhone 17 is already a great pick, should you get it now and stick with it for the years to come? Or, should you extend your wait for another six months and get in line for the iPhone 18?

The iPhone 17: Apple’s best base-model yet

For years, the base-model iPhone was defined by compromise. That wall dissolved with the launch of the iPhone 17 last year, when Apple gave it a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display featuring a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate — finally retiring the dated 60Hz panels on non-Pro phones.

iPhone 17 is pricier after iPhone 18 Pro’s launch.

Apple also gave it the then-latest A19 chip paired with 8GB of RAM, which allows the phone to easily handle on-device Apple Intelligence features. Add in a dual 48MP camera array (Wide and Ultra-Wide) alongside a new 18MP front sensor, and the iPhone 17 stands out as one of the most value-dense standard offerings Apple has released in years. As we stated, it’s unbelievably good!

India’s shock: iPhone 17 price goes up

While consumers typically expect previous-generation iPhones to drop in price following an autumn event, Indian buyers were hit with a surprising plot twist. Driven by rising global semiconductor manufacturing costs — dubbed “chipflation” (due to massive demand for RAM chips from AI data centers) — Apple implemented a sweeping price hike across its existing lineup in India.

Original launch price: The 256GB base iPhone 17 debuted in India at Rs 82,900.

Revised post-event price: Following the September 2026 event, the 256GB base iPhone 17 shot up to Rs 99,900, reflecting a steep Rs 17,000 (over 20%) price increase. The 512GB variant now costs Rs 1,24,900.

This seems more absurd as Apple didn’t showcase a new iPhone 18 this year. The market dynamics, however, are weird, and Apple had absorbed some of the inflation earlier in 2026 when Android phone makers were hiking their prices.

Where does that leave the upcoming iPhone 18?

With Apple pushing the standard iPhone 17 closer to the Rs 1,00,000 threshold, industry rumours suggest the standard iPhone 18 could launch in India at a premium, potentially starting at Rs 99,900 when it debuts next spring. This, again, depends on component stabilisation, which seems unlikely.

For reference, the newly released premium models like the iPhone 18 Pro have already escalated their starting price to Rs 1,64,900 in India, up from the iPhone 17 Pro’s starting price of Rs 1.35 lakh.

What insiders leak about the base iPhone 18

While the premium iPhone 18 Pro variants and Apple’s flagship foldable debuted in autumn, supply chain reporting tells a different story for the standard iPhone 18.

The iPhone 18 Pro in black

Industry outlets, including MacRumors, and analysts like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, reveal that the standard base iPhone 18 isn’t expected until Spring (March-April 2027). According to supply chain insider reports from Digital Chat Station and display supply chain analysts, here’s what the iPhone 18 is shaping up to be:

Next-gen 2nm processor: The baseline iPhone 18 is expected to jump to Apple’s A20 chip built on TSMC’s cutting-edge 2nm process node, delivering significant gains in thermal design and raw compute efficiency. Compared to the iPhone 18 Pro’s A20 Pro chip, we can expect the iPhone 18’s A20 chip to lose a few graphics cores to keep the price palatable.

The 12GB RAM leap: Insiders confirm Apple aims to bump baseline memory from 8GB to 12GB of RAM. This structural upgrade is targeted directly at running larger, parameter-heavy LLMs locally on device without relying on cloud handoffs. With iOS 27, Apple is going all in with Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features.

Display Trade-Offs: Display chain leaks indicate Apple may shift to Samsung’s older M12+ display material set for the base iPhone 18 to manage costs. Apple is said to be relying on the 2nm efficiency of the A20 chip to offset panel power consumption. There might be compromises to the peak brightness too.

Apple’s new in-house modem: Reports suggest the next standard generation will feature Apple’s proprietary C2 wireless modem, improving power efficiency over third-party modems.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 18: Specs and value breakdown

Feature iPhone 17 Standard iPhone 18 (Leaked / Rumoured) Display 6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz ProMotion, 3000-nit peak 6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz, brighter HDR efficiency Chipset A19 (3nm node) A20 (2nm node) Memory (RAM) 8GB 12GB (Targeted for complex local AI) Connectivity Qualcomm 5G + Apple N1 Wi-Fi 7 Next-Gen Apple C2 In-House Modem Primary Cameras Dual 48MP (Wide/Ultra-Wide) + 18MP Front Dual 48MP + software processing upgrades Price in India Rs 99,900 (Up from Rs 82,900 launch price) Rs 99,900 (Estimated) Expected Release Available Now Expected in March 2027

The verdict: Buy iPhone 17 now or wait for 18?

Based on the available data from industry insiders, here’s what we can deduce at the moment.

Buy the iPhone 17 now if: you can secure it at festive/retailer discounts or older stock prices. If you are upgrading from an iPhone 14 or older and find the phone listed closer to its original Rs 82,900 launch price, you could still gain incredible value, considering the phone’s 120Hz display and camera upgrades along with support for Siri AI. However, paying the full revised Rs 99,900 price tag could be a much harder pill to swallow.

Wait for the iPhone 18 if: you are paying the full price anyway for the iPhone 17 and prioritise long-term performance. With standard prices pushed upward, holding off until March 2027 for the iPhone 18 gives you access to a vastly superior 12GB RAM configuration, an efficient 2nm A20 processor, and a phone designed to handle next-gen on-device AI features for years to come.