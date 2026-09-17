NSE IPO Live updates: Volume and value of transactions crucial

NSE has outlined that the volume and value of transctions are crucial to its business. NSE has mentioned that any significant decrease in the volume and value of transactions could significantly reduce demand for our products, constrain growth, and adversely affect business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, and prospects.

The exchange earns revenue based on trades executed on our stock exchange, listing fees from Listed Entities, and fees from ancillary services such as Data Feed & Terminal services, data centre related services, and licensing services.

The transaction charges that they earn are driven principally by the volume of trades executed across our various products, including the cash market, futures, options, mutual funds platform, commodity derivatives, exchange-traded currency derivatives, wholesale debt market and interest rate futures, among others.