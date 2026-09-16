Amazon has launched Alexa+, a generative AI-powered version of its voice assistant in India, more than a year after it was first announced in the U.S. The company is bringing the upgrade to customers through all its smart home devices, and the Alexa mobile app.

Alexa+ is available immediately under early access at no cost for customers, and supports English, Hindi and Hinglish, with more Indian languages planned ahead.

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The assistant goes beyond standard commands and can now understand natural conversations, including mixed-language requests, retain context and allow users to change topics without repeating the wake word “Alexa”, according to the company. Amazon said Alexa+ can also control multiple smart home devices through a single voice request.

The assistant is built on Amazon Bedrock and uses an architecture connecting more than 70 large language models (LLMs), including Amazon’s own models and models from Anthropic. The system routes requests to different models depending on the task, said the company.

Amazon said teams in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai worked on Alexa+ technology for India, including speech recognition for Indian homes and language models capable of handling Hinglish and culturally specific requests.

“Indian households are multi-generational, multilingual, and beautifully complex. Alexa+ was designed for that complexity. She understands intent, adapts to your household’s preferences, and lets each family member interact in the way that feels most natural to them,” said Teena Sidana, Country Manager for Alexa, Amazon India.

Alexa+ will soon also support third party services including EazyDiner for restaurant reservations, Swiggy for food delivery and dining reservations, District by Zomato for event and dining reservations, MakeMyTrip for travel bookings, among others, according to the company.

Alexa+ will remain free for Prime members even after Early Access. For Prime Lite, Prime Shopping Edition, and non-Prime customers, access will be available through a standalone subscription priced at ₹2,000 per month or through a Prime plan.

The company said browser access for Alexa+ will also be available soon.