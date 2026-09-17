For years, Apple’s virtual assistant has been the centre of a running tech joke. Ask Siri a basic question, and you were almost guaranteed a familiar response: “Here’s what I found on the web.” It was less of an intelligent assistant and more of a hands-free shortcut to a Google Search page. It was cool back in 2011, but in 2026, that doesn’t work anymore.

That dynamic shifts completely with Apple’s latest iOS rollout. With the release of iOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate, Apple has finally injected its long-awaited AI engine into Siri. After navigating the system waitlist to unlock access, I spent the last few days putting the transformed assistant through its paces on both my iPhone Air and MacBook Air, replacing Gemini for all things I used to fall back on AI.

The verdict? Siri has finally grown up—and it fundamentally changes how you interact with Apple’s ecosystem.

Goodbye Google, Hello complex conversations

The headline change with Siri AI is its ability to handle multi-step, nuanced queries without breaking a sweat. For the first time, I no longer feel the need to open a browser window or launch a dedicated third-party web tool when looking for deep explanations or synthesised information on an iPhone or Mac.

Siri AI

Whether asking for a technical breakdown of a complex topic on my Mac or comparing two detailed concepts on my iPhone, Siri AI now provides comprehensive and well-structured answers directly in the interface. What makes it feel truly modern and smart is its conversational flow and transparency. Here are some of the things I noted in conversations with Siri AI:

– It understands context, follow-ups, and natural language far better than before.

– When pulling information from broad web sources, Siri cites its references directly within the response, giving you a quick way to verify facts.

For example, I went on a deep conversation with Siri AI about vehicle performance upgrades on my car. The discussion went on from what works for a sports car, and what makes sense for an economical hatchback, before quickly getting advice for little upgrades that won’t affect the efficiency of the engine. I then moved the discussion onto motorcycles, and Siri didn’t hesitate. What’s impressive was that Siri gave all the correct references without making a single mistake with the specs and concepts, all while relying on its Apple Foundational models.

Siri is still great at Siri things

Despite its new artificial intelligence capabilities, Apple didn’t abandon what Siri was originally built for. The basic, on-device operations that require zero cloud round-trips are still fast and reliable.

– Siri AI can still allow setting alarms, adding reminders, or toggling device settings. All of this happens instantly on-device without relying on external servers, without any delay like it does with Gemini on Android phones.

– Searching my Photo library is vastly improved too. Instead of typing mechanical tags, I can now ask Siri to “find photos of me wearing a blue jacket near the river last summer,” or “find the photos of my motorcycle from last winter in Gurgaon,” and it accurately pulls up the exact media assets (photo and video) locally.

Siri AI’s many interfaces: From pop-ups to dynamic bubbles, and a new app

Apple has approached the user interface of Siri AI across macOS and iOS with a dual philosophy – stay out of the way when you need a fast answer, but keep a paper trail when you need to dig deeper.

On the Mac: Triggering Siri brings up a lightweight, floating chat window that sits neatly over your active workspace.

On the iPhone: Interactions invoke a subtle overlay and glowing bubble anchored around the screen, letting you ask questions without completely taking over your display.

The dedicated Siri app: For broader tracking, Apple introduced a main Siri app. This acts as a unified hub where your entire conversation history lives across devices. If you need to trace back a research topic from yesterday or find an image Siri retrieved earlier, it’s all archived in one searchable feed, all on your Mac or iPhone.

Siri knows manners

Siri AI

Perhaps the most surprisingly polished feature is how the assistant handles micro-interactions. Siri has developed an intuitive sense of conversational boundaries.

For example, if you finish a query session by simply saying “Thank you” or “Thanks, Siri,” the assistant acknowledges the gratitude and automatically dismisses the floating chat window or pop-up bubble. It’s a minor design touch, but one that removes an extra tap or click and makes the interface feel surprisingly human. You do that with Gemini, and it doesn’t want to end the chat – it keeps responding.

First impressions of Siri AI

While it’s been only a few days with Siri AI, it seems that Apple’s AI is finally starting on the right note. Siri doesn’t just feel like a basic voice assistant that needs to refer to ChatGPT or Gemini for anything mildly needing thinking, or sourcing answers from the web its reach – it’s finally living up to the promise Apple made years ago – “It gets things done by just talking”. But it gets better than just voice, as Siri now lets you type out your queries in your privacy and get all the answers.

Hence, if you are using an iPhone 16 or newer, or a MacBook with Apple’s M-series chip, I recommend giving Siri AI a fair shot instead of your usual Google Gemini queries.