Following the move from global AI superpowers, Meta has now released Meta One globally as a paid subscription plan designed to give power users, digital creators, and commercial businesses advanced AI capabilities across its popular platforms like Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Meta AI.

While basic access across Meta’s product lineup remains free, Meta One targets users who want higher computing limits, exclusive customisation options, and enterprise-grade generative AI tools across its ecosystem of software.

The global rollout of Meta One introduces over 50 new features, with integration scheduled for upcoming apps like Edits and Meta’s AI smart glasses ecosystem.

Meta One subscription structure

The Meta One framework is organised into three main categories – single-app add-ons, bundled individual power-user plans, and high-capacity creator or business suites.

1. Single Product ‘Plus’ Plans

This is tailored for casual power users seeking specialised app-level perks, customisation, and aesthetic control

– Instagram Plus (Rs 99/month): Unlocks custom DM and Story fonts, expanded Reels analytics, user-specific notifications, and exclusive themes/icons.

– Facebook Plus (Rs 99/month): Offers custom app interface icons, unique profile/feed styling options, and enhanced post insights.

– WhatsApp Plus (Rs 79/month): Provides options to pin additional chats, access special effect stickers, and customise chat interfaces.

2. Meta One power user bundles

This tier is designed for heavy media creators and individuals pushing the limits of Meta’s generative AI models.

– Meta One Core (Rs 549/month): Boosts generative AI output, allowing expanded text-to-image and text-to-video generation limits, custom voice effects, and story restyling tools.

– Meta One Premium (Rs 1,950/month): Offers maximum compute allocation for heavy workflows, enabling unrestricted, high-resolution generative AI output across Meta’s app family.

3. Creator and Business packages

This tier is built for commercial accounts, brands, and digital publishers looking to automate community engagement and account management:

Creator and Business Starter

Starting at Rs 639/month

Features profile verification badges, WhatsApp Business verified channels, impersonation defence, and team account access without credential sharing. Includes advanced scheduling (stories up to 30 days ahead) and links in Reels/posts.

Expert Tier

Starting at Rs 6,399/month

This one adds higher throughput for Meta Business Agent, an AI concierge designed to handle 24/7 automated customer service inquiries.

Max Tier

Starting at Rs 20,990/month

The Max Tier is tailored for enterprise teams managing multiple brands at scale with top-tier analytical exports and continuous AI deployment.

Complete pricing and tier breakdown

WhatsApp Plus — Rs 79 / month

Targeted at individual chatters who want to pin extra chats, unlock custom interface icons, and access special effect stickers.

Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus — Rs 99 / month

Aimed at casual creators looking for exclusive fonts, story restyling options, and deeper Reels or post insights.

Meta One Core — Rs 549 / month

Designed for AI power users who require high-volume text-to-image and video generation alongside unique voice effects.

Creator and Business Starter — Rs 639 / month

Built for content creators and small businesses needing verification badges, impersonation protection, and 30-day post/story scheduling tools.

Meta One Premium — Rs 1,950 / month

Tailored for heavy power users and creators needing maximum generative AI computing capacity across all Meta apps.

Business Expert — Rs 6,399 / month

Focused on growing brands looking to integrate the Meta Business Agent for 24/7 automated customer service responses.

Business Max — Rs 20,990 / month

Created for enterprise-level teams managing operations at scale with maximum AI automation bandwidth and exportable analytics.

But why is Meta bringing ‘Paid AI’?

The launch of Meta One marks a major milestone for a company that built its empire on ad-supported free models. By introducing tier-based computing caps, Meta aims to offset the substantial infrastructure costs associated with running large language models and video-generation software for billions of global users.

“Subscriptions unlock more specialised capabilities and expanded AI usage that go beyond what a free experience built for billions can offer,” said Meta in a press statement.