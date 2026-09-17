If you have been waiting for the festive sales to upgrade your daily TWS earbuds, the options available in the premium yet accessible sub-Rs 20,000 price band – the sweet spot in the audio consumer tech space. With Apple’s new AirPods 5 entering the space with some crucial upgrades to noise cancellation and audio performance, the space suddenly heated up. There are alternatives from Samsung, Nothing, Bose, and others that offer mid-premium TWS earbuds features – from high-resolution codecs and dynamic spatial audio to real-time AI translation.

Hence, whether interested in nabbing the festive deals, picking out a premium gift, or looking for a great everyday audio companion, here is a detailed look at the top contenders dominating the market this season.

1. Apple AirPods 5

Apple AirPods 5

Buy it for: Unrivalled convenience and ecosystem dominance

Apple’s AirPods 5 represent a significant leap forward for open-ear design wireless audio. Powered by Apple’s high-performance H2 silicon chip, these earbuds bring rich, detailed dynamic audio with punchier bass response and crystal-clear highs.

The core highlight of the AirPods 5 lineup is the introduction of Active Noise Cancellation to an open-ear form factor for the first time in the non-Pro series, helping filter out low-frequency background noise while keeping pressure off the ear canal. Coupled with Personalised Spatial Audio featuring dynamic head tracking, voice isolation for phone calls, force-sensor stalk controls, and seamless handoff across Apple devices, the AirPods 5 are the undisputed pick for iPhone, Mac, and iPad power users. Don’t look elsewhere.

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2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4

Buy it for: Smart integration with Samsung AI and studio-grade sound

Built for Samsung’s modern Android flagships, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 feature a refined ergonomic open-type design crafted from extensive ear data modelling for long-wear stability. They feature upgraded dynamic drivers capable of streaming 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio, and produce an expansive soundstage with rich mid-range clarity.

Where the Galaxy Buds 4 truly shine is in smart software integration. They rely on native Galaxy AI to power real-time, hands-free voice translation directly in your ears during conversations. Supported by Bluetooth 6.1 and adaptive noise cancellation that constantly adjusts to your surroundings, these earbuds stand out as the smartest choice for Samsung Galaxy device owners.

3. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Buy for: The gold standard in noise cancellation

Bose continues its legacy of acoustic dominance with the QuietComfort Earbuds, prioritising noise isolation and audio immersion above all else. Designed with custom Bose ANC algorithms and multi-microphone arrays, these earbuds suppress harsh ambient background sounds—from flight engine hums to chaotic festive market noise—with unmatched consistency.

Beyond world-class noise cancellation, the earbuds feature customisable sound modes, intuitive touch controls, and a full-bodied, bass-forward sound profile tailored for deep listening sessions. With multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, sweat-and-weather resistance, and a secure fit design, they remain the ultimate choice for frequent travellers and commuters who demand uninterrupted focus.

4. Sony LinkBuds Fit (WF-LS910N)

Buy for: Ergonomic excellence for active lifestyles

Sony’s LinkBuds Fit (WF-LS910N) are engineered specifically for users who need secure, weightless comfort throughout the day. Equipped with Sony’s newly developed “Air Supporters” (flexible fitting wings) and soft earbud tips, they remain locked in place during high-intensity gym sessions without creating ear fatigue.

Under the hood, the LinkBuds Fit utilise Sony’s Integrated Processor V2 (the same chip found in their flagship WF-1000XM5) alongside a Dual Noise Sensor setup to optimise noise cancellation dynamically. Key features include Auto Ambient Sound mode that automatically adjusts to match your environment, AI-assisted voice isolation using over 500 million voice samples for phone calls, and Wide Area Tap controls that let you operate playback by tapping the space in front of your ear.

5. Nothing Ear (2024)

Buy for: The high-res audiophile bargain

For buyers looking to stay well below the Rs 20,000 ceiling without sacrificing sound quality, the Nothing Ear (2024) stands out as a high-value powerhouse. Retaining Nothing’s iconic transparent design language, the earbuds feature custom 11mm ceramic drivers that deliver good highs and tight transient bass response.

The Nothing Ear supports studio-grade wireless audio through both LDAC and LHDC high-resolution codecs. Audiophiles can fine-tune their experience using an advanced 8-band parametric EQ within the Nothing X app, allowing custom profile sharing via QR code. Added features like smart active noise cancellation up to 45dB, dual-device connection, pinch controls, and direct ChatGPT voice integration make these the best value-for-money option in the sub-Rs 20,000 tier.

Prices at a glance