Enterprise AI in India is moving quickly from demonstration to decision. Across financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing, AI systems are no longer just generating insights – they are taking actions. A credit assessment agent reviewing loan applications, a procurement system renegotiating supplier terms, a clinical tool recommending patient interventions. The distance between an AI-generated recommendation and an AI-driven outcome is narrowing rapidly, and that changes what enterprises must demand from AI.

Systems that act on behalf of a business cannot be evaluated solely on capability. They must also be evaluated on accountability. Trust cannot be added after an AI system goes live. It has to be designed in – embedded into how AI accesses data, makes decisions, and operates across workflows from the start. This is what trust by design means: security, privacy, and governance as architectural principles, not afterthoughts.

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The foundation starts with data

Reliable AI begins not just with data, but with data that AI can correctly interpret. Access to information is not the same as understanding it. The value of enterprise data depends on whether an AI system grasps what that data means within a specific business context – how a term is defined, how a metric is calculated, which rules apply under which circumstances. An accurate insight drawn from the wrong context can produce the wrong outcome, and in an agentic workflow, that outcome can propagate quickly before any human intervenes.



India’s enterprises are already confronting this challenge. EY’s AIdea of India: Outlook 2026 found that 64.5% of enterprises surveyed identified data governance and security as a “very severe” challenge in scaling GenAI. As AI takes on greater responsibility for business-critical decisions, the governance and contextual integrity of the data beneath it will determine not just what enterprises can automate, but what they can trust AI to do.

Security must be rebuilt for agents

Traditional security models were designed for human users – defined roles, predictable access patterns, and the assumption that a person makes the final call. Autonomous AI agents operate differently. They move across data, applications, and tools at machine speed, making decisions continuously and often without human review at each step.



Enterprises need to know which agents are operating in their environment, what each accessed, how it acted, and what followed. Under frameworks such as India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, this traceability is increasingly a regulatory expectation. Security in the agentic era means continuous visibility into AI behaviour – not a one-time access review at deployment.

Privacy and accountability by design

When AI uses data not merely to inform but to act – determining whether a customer is approved, an employee is flagged, or a clinical pathway is recommended – access to that information carries greater responsibility. Privacy and accountability must therefore be built into the AI workflow itself, not managed through policies that sit outside it.



Oversight should also be proportionate to consequence. Higher-impact decisions warrant human review. Routine, lower-risk tasks can operate with greater autonomy. The objective is not to limit what AI can do, but to ensure that greater autonomy comes with a corresponding level of accountability by design.

Trust is what enables scale

India’s enterprises are at an inflection point. AI adoption is accelerating, the regulatory environment is maturing, and the use cases are becoming consequential. The technology leaders who define responsible AI deployment in India today will determine how far it goes tomorrow.



The data foundation, security models, and governance frameworks they build now are not constraints on that ambition. They are the condition for it. Organisations that embed trust in the architecture, rather than adding it later, are best positioned to give AI greater responsibility, move beyond controlled pilots, and capture the full value of what enterprise AI can deliver.



The writer is MD, India, Snowflake