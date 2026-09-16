Apollo Micro Systems has received the Transfer of Technology (ToT) for the Semi-Active Laser Homing System (SALHS), a precision-guidance system designed to provide in-flight guidance to munitions towards a laser-designated target.

Apollo Micro Systems said in its regulatory filing that this Transfer of Technology strengthens their portfolio of advanced defence systems and reinforces its commitment to delivering mission-critical, indigenous solutions for a self-reliant India.

“Apollo Micro Systems has further strengthened the Company’s capabilities in indigenous precision-guided defence technologies and supports its long-term strategy of developing and manufacturing advanced, mission-critical defence systems.”

How SALHS works

The system works with a laser designator that illuminates the target, while the homing system detects the reflected and scattered laser radiation.

The system enables real-time in-flight course correction towards laser-designated targets. It uses a Semi-Active Laser seeker with a precision optical detector to identify and track the required laser signal.

Apollo said SALHS is designed for integration across multiple missile and munition platforms. However, such integration will be subject to platform-specific integration and qualification.

Apollo Micro Systems Vighana programme

The Transfer of Technology was signed at VIMARSH 2026 held in New Delhi.



Apollo Micro Systems also highlighted the handing-over ceremony of Vighana, its Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM) programme during the event.

The company is an approved production agency for MIGM-Vighana under the Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) framework of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) accorded approval for the programme on July 3.

The programme is now entering the production phase. Apollo said it will execute the entire supply chain in-house, covering fibres, electronics and explosives, which will enable complete supply chain independence.

The Ministry of Defence has already accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the MIGM programme, marking a key step in its progress towards induction.

About Apollo Micro Systems

Apollo Micro Systems is a defence technology company specialising in the design, development and manufacture of electronic, electro-mechanical and engineering systems.

The company said its group capabilities position it as a Tier-I Original Equipment Design-cum-Manufacturer, with infrastructure to develop and produce defence technologies at scale.

Apollo Micro Systems share price

The share price of Apollo Micro Systems has declined 4.15% in the intraday trading session. However, on a year-to-date basis the stock has gained 34.30%.