This new WhatsApp update will make app icon look more attractive; find out what it is

WhatsApp will now let you customise the icon shape

WhatsApp is undoubtedly the most popular messaging app in India and the company makes sure that the users don’t get bored of its features soon. The Facebook-owned company is now rolling out a new feature for the Android smartphones that will give the users more control over how WhatsApp icon looks. WhatsApp beta version 2.18.74 for Android comes with a minor update that will let the users change the launcher icon of the app. Technically, the icon of WhatsApp will not change in terms of design but layout. The shape of the launcher icon can now be changed to assimilate it with the ones belonging to other apps on your phone.

The latest WhatsApp beta update will allow you to change the icon shape to a square, rounded square, circle, squircle, and a teardrop. The change to icons came along with the Android 8.0 Oreo where an app icon shape can be changed. However, the ability to change the icon shape for WhatsApp will work on all the Android versions – with the help of a launcher that lets modifying icons of an app. Normally, the default launchers on smartphones mostly don’t allow changing the icons, so you may need to install a third-party app launcher such as Nova Launcher, Microsoft Launcher to use this feature.

First spotted by Android Police, this icon shape change feature for WhatsApp offers more customisation to the users. As we said, this feature is only available on WhatsApp beta version, so if it will only be available to the users who have enrolled for beta updates. However, if you are not of the beta testers and want to be one, you can head to the WhatsApp’s listing on Google Play store and scroll down to find the option to join the beta programme. Tap on the button saying Join Beta programme and wait for a few minutes till the registration process is completed. After you are successfully enrolled, you will see an update for the WhatsApp Messenger app, download it and you will able to use the new features.