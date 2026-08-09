By Srividya Kannan

Boards love visible risk. They debate cyber threats, AI regulation, cloud concentration, geopolitical shocks, supply-chain exposure and quarterly cash discipline. They review dashboards on ERP controls, security posture and compliance metrics. Yet one of the biggest liabilities inside most enterprises still sits outside the spotlight: unstructured data that nobody owns, audits or can confidently account for.

This is dark data – contracts buried in shared drives, historical invoices stored in disconnected archives, HR records sitting in forgotten mailboxes, scanned documents left behind after long-completed projects and years of correspondence retained simply because nobody planned to clean it up. Many executives still see this as an IT housekeeping issue. That is a mistake. Dark data is no longer a storage problem; it is a governance problem with legal, operational and strategic consequences. The challenge is not that organisations have too much data, but that they have too much data they cannot identify, classify or govern.

That should concern every CEO. Regulators do not distinguish between personal data stored in a modern system and information buried in an old PDF on a legacy file server. Legal discovery does not become cheaper because records are poorly archived. Customers are unlikely to be more forgiving if a breach exposes old data rather than current systems. And AI cannot produce reliable outcomes when it is trained on poorly governed information.

This is the blind spot in many enterprise data strategies. Companies talk confidently about digital transformation while large parts of their information estate remain unmanaged. At the same time, they are deploying AI across contracts, emails, claims, supplier documents, knowledge repositories and customer records – precisely the categories of unstructured data they often govern the least.

That is not transformation. It is acceleration without control. As AI systems begin retrieving, analysing and acting on poorly classified information, the risks extend well beyond compliance. Weak data governance can undermine decision-making, erode customer trust, increase regulatory exposure and reduce operational reliability. In other words, dark data is no longer just a legacy liability; it has become a business risk multiplier.

Boards can no longer delegate this issue entirely to IT. They need clear answers to fundamental questions. Where is sensitive and unstructured data stored? What information no longer has business value? Who is responsible for governing it? And how quickly could the organisation respond if regulators, customers or investigators demanded access?

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In many companies, the honest answer is that no one has complete visibility. Dark data survives because responsibility is fragmented. IT assumes legal owns retention. Legal assumes business units own content. Business teams believe IT has archived everything properly. Security focuses on production systems, while compliance concentrates on declared records. Meanwhile, file shares expand, email archives accumulate, backups multiply and the risks continue to grow unnoticed.

Most organisations have retention policies. But policies alone are not governance. A retention policy is meaningless if the organisation cannot locate the data it is supposed to manage. The right to delete information has little value if nobody knows where the information resides. Responding to litigation becomes expensive when every request turns into a search across file servers, inboxes and legacy repositories. Likewise, an AI strategy is difficult to justify if the organisation lacks visibility into the information it expects AI to analyse.

The priority now is execution. Every CXO team should commission a comprehensive dark data audit to identify repositories, understand what sensitive information they contain, determine what should be retained or deleted, strengthen access controls and eliminate repositories that present unnecessary risk.

This is not glamorous work, but it is increasingly foundational. Organisations that tackle dark data today will reduce legal costs, strengthen cyber resilience, improve regulatory compliance and create a more reliable foundation for AI adoption. They will know what information should be governed, what deserves to be preserved and what should no longer exist.

Those that delay will continue paying for the same problem in different ways: rising storage costs, expensive legal reviews, growing compliance risks, operational inefficiencies and ultimately disappointing AI outcomes. For years, dark data was tolerated because it was easy to ignore.

That era is ending. The next generation of enterprise leaders will not simply be those deploying more AI, automation or analytics. They will be those that first bring discipline to the vast stores of information they already possess. In many organisations, the greatest business risk may not be the data attackers are trying to steal, but the data the organisation itself has forgotten it owns.

The writer is founder & CEO, Avaali Solutions