The Chhattisgarh Forest Department has launched a dedicated hornbill safari in the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, about 130 kilometres from Raipur. The first initiative of its kind in India, the safari aims to conserve the rare Malabar Pied Hornbill.

What to expect: Visitors can observe one of India’s most charismatic forest birds in its natural habitat. Known for their striking appearance, oversized curved beaks and powerful flight, hornbills are among the most iconic birds of tropical forests. Northeast India is a globally celebrated hotspot for hornbill safaris, particularly Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, which host multiple species like the Great Indian, Wreathed, and Oriental Pied Hornbills.

ALSO READ Palate teaser: The funky ferment

Where to spot: The safari operates through the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group in villages of Odh, Amlor and Amamora, where sustained conservation efforts over the past few years have resulted in a notable increase in the population of the Malabar Pied Hornbill. Forest officials attribute the increase to strengthened anti-poaching measures, removal of encroachments, protection and plantation of fruit-bearing trees, and innovative habitat management programmes such as the ‘Hornbill Restaurant’ initiative, which ensures a steady food supply for the species. Dedicated monitoring teams comprising forest personnel and trained local trackers have been documenting hornbill movements, nesting sites and habitat conditions.

The defining point: Young people and residents from nearby villages are being trained as birdwatchers, nature guides and specialised hornbill guides, ensuring that local communities become active partners in conservation while benefiting from eco-tourism.

“The Hornbill Safari is designed as a community-centric conservation initiative. Along with strengthening protection of the Malabar Pied Hornbill and its habitat, the programme enables local youth to participate in eco-tourism activities,” said Varun Jain, deputy director, Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve. Bird enthusiasts can also spot species such as the Shaheen falcon, Indian pitta, brown fish owl, grey-headed fish eagle, along with numerous species of woodpeckers, barbets and minivets, besides leopard, sloth bear and several other forest-dependent species.

Travel Planner

Best time to visit: August–February

Safari essentials: High-SPF sunscreen, insect repellent, a camera, binoculars, a power bank, neutral, earth-toned lightweight clothing

to blend into the forest, wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses