Rail passengers in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are set to get more train options, with the Railway Board approving new daily services and extensions of existing trains on several routes.

The approvals include the new Kasganj-Aishbagh Express and Valsad-Surat MEMU services. The Railway Board has also cleared the extension of three existing trains, allowing them to connect with additional destinations.

The changes are expected to improve connectivity on key regional routes and give passengers more travel options. Check out the new train schedule, route and timings here.

Kasganj-Aishbagh Express: Route and timings

The 15312/15311 Kasganj-Aishbagh Express will operate daily. Train 15312 will leave Kasganj at 4:20 AM and reach Aishbagh at 1:00 PM. In the return direction, train 15311 will depart from Aishbagh at 2:00 PM and arrive at Kasganj at 10:40 PM.

The train will stop at Ujhani, Badaun, Bareilly, Izzatnagar, Pilibhit, Puranpur, Mailani, Gola Gokarannath, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Sidhauli and Mohibullapur.

Valsad-Surat MEMU: Route and timings

The Railway Board has approved train number 69149 Valsad-Surat MEMU as a daily service. The train will depart from Valsad at 1:20 PM and reach Surat at 4:40 PM.

It will stop at Dungri, Joravasan, Bilimora, Amlasad, Ancheli, Vedchha, Gandhi Smriti, Navsari, Maroli, Sachin, Bhestan and Udhna.

3 train services to be extended

The Railway Board has also approved extensions for 3 existing services covering routes in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

– Varanasi City-Gorakhpur Express

The 15132/15131 Varanasi City-Gorakhpur Express will be extended to Nepalganj Road.

Train 15132 will leave Varanasi City at 10:35 PM and reach Nepalganj Road at 11:20 AM the next day. The return service will depart from Nepalganj Road at 4:15 PM and reach Varanasi City at 5:30 AM the following day.

The extended route will include stops at Nakaha Jungle, Peppeganj, Campierganj, Anand Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, Shohratgarh, Barhni, Tulsipur, Balrampur, Gonda, Payagpur, Bahraich and Risia.

– Rewa-Jabalpur Express

The 22189/22190 Rewa-Jabalpur Express will be extended to Madan Mahal.

Train 22190 will leave Rewa at 5:45 AM and reach Madan Mahal at 10:07 AM, with a halt at Jabalpur from 9:46 AM to 9:51 AM. On the return journey, train 22189 will depart from Madan Mahal at 5:00 PM, reach Jabalpur at 5:10 PM and arrive at Rewa at 9:22 PM.

– Jabalpur-Ambikapur Express

The 11265/11266 Jabalpur-Ambikapur Express has also been approved for extension to Madan Mahal.

Train 11266 will depart from Ambikapur at 6:15 AM and reach Madan Mahal at 3:20 PM, stopping at Jabalpur from 2:55 PM to 3:00 PM.

The return service will leave Madan Mahal at 12:25 PM, reach Jabalpur at 12:35 PM, and arrive at Ambikapur at 11:00 PM.