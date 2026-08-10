OpenAI went public with its intentions to enter the hardware space last year, announcing ex-Apple designer Jony Ive collaborating for the project. While initial rumours surrounded a wearable screen-less device more akin to the Humane AI Pin, later inputs changed expectations from OpenAI. Now, recent leaks and industry analysis reveal that the ChatGPT maker is indeed preparing to launch a screenless, voice-first companion priced between $300 and $400, but it will be positioned as a luxury entry point into dedicated AI computing, not a budget speaker.

Initially revealed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and corroborated from trade reports, the details paint a picture of an ambitious and rather unconventional device designed to test whether consumers will pay top dollar for a physical manifestation of ChatGPT.

What is OpenAI’s first device going to look like

According to insider reports, OpenAI’s debut hardware device, expected to target a commercial launch in 2027, bears little resemblance to traditional home smart speakers like the Amazon Echo or Google Nest.

Here is a quick rundown of everything we expect from this rumoured OpenAI smart speaker-like device.

Form factor: Gurman reveals that the OpenAI device will roughly be the size of a hockey puck. The device features a compact, ring- or doughnut-shaped aesthetic crafted from upscale materials, including high-quality metal. Unlike standard home hubs or speakers tethered to a wall outlet, the OpenAI version will be battery-powered. This also means that the product will be designed to be held in one hand and moved easily from room to room. Think of this as a Amazon Echo that’s portable.

Sensory perception: In place of a traditional display, it is said that the device relies on a camera system, environmental sensors, directional microphones, and speaker grilles. This allows the AI to “see” its surroundings and contextualise conversations based on visual and environmental cues.

Expressive kinematics: One of the report’s most striking revelations is the inclusion of autonomous moving mechanical elements. These motorised components shift during interaction to create a sense that the object is “alive” and actively engaging, rather than passively awaiting commands. Ambient lighting indicates when the system is actively listening.

Gurman says that the physical design comes directly from OpenAI’s partnership with former Apple chief design officer Jony Ive and his design firm, LoveFrom, following OpenAI’s acquisition of Ive’s device startup, io.

OpenAI aiming a $400 “AI-First Computer”

Now industry analysts say that OpenAI may aim for a price bracket of $300 to $400 (approximately Rs 40,000), which is well above the mass-market tier but within an accessible range. For context, entry-level smart speakers sit under $70, while Apple’s full-sized HomePod retails for $349.

The device, however, could help OpenAI’s long-term ambitions. Rather than competing with casual kitchen display devices, OpenAI is apparently planning to frame the speaker as an “AI-first computer.” Powered by next-generation versions of ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode, the device is said to be engineered to adapt to individual habits over time, providing proactive assistance rather than basic voice queries.

Gurman’s reporting indicates that the speaker is merely the first of five distinct hardware concepts OpenAI has in development, as Sam Altman’s team explores ways to gradually shift user habits away from traditional smartphones.

When could OpenAI start teasing this device?

An official preview reveal could come as early as late 2026 as OpenAI prepares to gauge consumer willingness to buy into its vision of ambient hardware.

The legal turbulence with Apple in play

OpenAI’s hardware dreams arrive amidst growing legal friction with Apple. The Cupertino giant recently filed a trade secrets lawsuit alleging that former Apple employees who transitioned to OpenAI and carried proprietary hardware knowledge, specifically citing a specialised metal-polishing technique shared with mutual suppliers.

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OpenAI has vigorously denied the claims in court filings, arguing that Apple failed to identify specific trade secrets and highlighting that a screenless, portable AI puck represents a category Apple has never attempted to build.

While the legal battle with Apple poses a potential timeline risk for the 2027 release, development is reportedly continuing at full speed behind closed doors.