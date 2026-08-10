The laptop market is going through a bit of a reshuffle. Ever since the Apple MacBook Neo stepped in as the segment-defining budget laptop, the alternative world of Windows-powered machines has been observing a major turnaround. Be it Dell or Asus, Windows-based laptop makers have focused on the affordable end of the segment, offering better value on paper with beefier processors, nicer screens, bigger batteries, and more.

Today, a budget of around Rs 80,000 can get you a sleek, endurance-friendly sleep notebook, or a performance-centric gaming laptop with a dedicated GPU. You can choose between an Apple iPhone-chip-powered MacBook Neo, or a Dell XPS 13 Windows laptop with a full-fledged processor.

Hence, whether you are an engineering student running local machine learning models, a designer seeking a vibrant and colour-accurate display, or an everyday user looking for all-day portability, these five models define the current sweet spot in the Indian laptop market.

Lenovo LOQ 15

Price: Rs 76,000 – Rs 80,000

The Lenovo LOQ 15 remains the benchmark under Rs 80,000 if you need top-spec gaming performance. Packing an Intel Core i5 processor coupled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU (running at a massive 115W TGP), the laptop delivers enough performance for 1080p AAA gaming, 3D timeline rendering, and local GPU-accelerated tasks. A 15.6-inch 144Hz display panel makes it great for consuming content, and dual-fan cooling make this the most stable GPU performer in its price tier. However, keep in mind the hefty 2.4 kg weight.

Our recommendation: Buy this if you need maximum gaming FPS, 3D rendering, or raw GPU performance and do not mind a heavier machine.

Dell XPS 13 2026 model

Price: Rs 79,900

Dell XPS 13

Dell’s marquee flagship laptop has finally filtered down to the sub-Rs 80,000 range. Weighing in at roughly 1 kg, the Dell XPS 13 (2026) combines a CNC aluminium frame with a 13.4-inch 2.5K InfinityEdge touchscreen along with a dynamic 30–120Hz refresh rate. Powered by Intel’s Core 5 (Wildcat Lake) architecture processor and featuring Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, it is built specifically for users who want to prioritise premium craftsmanship and extreme mobility.

Our recommendation: Buy this if you are a frequent traveller or executive who wants an ultra-portable, 1kg Windows touchscreen laptop with top-tier build quality.

Asus Vivobook S16 OLED (Snapdragon X)

Price: Under Rs 80,000

If the Dell XPS 13 is all about trendy upgrades, the Asus Vivobook S16 OLED is all about offering value. Similar to the MacBook Neo, it offers an ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, thus making the laptop more efficient at handling generic tasks. Utilising an 8-core CPU alongside a dedicated Hexagon NPU (~45 TOPS), this laptop offers ample power to handle Windows 11 and its apps while offering multi-day battery life. The laptop also offers a large 16-inch OLED screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. For those wanting an all-day laptop that can help with their media consumption, coding, and heavy document work, this might just be the most tempting deal.

Our recommendation: Buy this if you want a vibrant 16-inch OLED screen for movies and multitasking alongside multi-day ARM battery life.

Apple MacBook Neo

Price: Rs 79,900 (base model)

Apple MacBook Neo may get pricier as demand continues to surge

The laptop that reenergized the budget laptop segment – the MacBook Neo is built around the efficient A18 Pro chip from the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This allows the laptop to feature a completely fanless and silent design while delivering decent mobile-centric performance. We reviewed the MacBook Neo and found it to be decent at handling casual workloads, office tasks and media consumption. The 13-inch Liquid Retina display offers a decent viewing experience too and the iPhone chip allows up to 16 hours of battery life. However, the multitasking performance is sub-par owing to just 8GB RAM and the mobile architecture of the chip. Also, you miss out on the Touch ID fingerprint scanner on the base model.

Our recommendation: Buy this if you want a completely silent, lightweight macOS device with impressive battery life for casual use, schoolwork, or basic office tasks.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5

Price: Rs 76,990 (offer price)

The IdeaPad Slim 5 is another good deal for those who want an efficient laptop in this price bracket. Powered by the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus chip alongside a dedicated 45 TOPS Hexagon NPU, the laptop gets 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM along with an expansive 1TB NVMe SSD. You also get a 14-inch 16:10 WUXGA anti-glare display, which should be fine for most casual users. The laptop also brings military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability certification, which, for a 1.48Kg laptop, makes it a great package.

Our recommendation: Buy this if you are a student, programmer, or frequent traveller who wants an all-metal body PC featuring a 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7, and great battery life for under Rs 80,000.