By Madhushree Goswami

Musical theatre

August 9, Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Bengaluru, 5 pm–9 pm

Shaam-e-Rekhta is coming to Bengaluru for the first time. The evening celebrates Urdu poetry, theatre with a romantic play on Sahir Ludhianvi and Amrita Pritam, and a musical show on the cinematic contributions of Urdu poets.

Classical dance

August 10–11, India Habitat Centre, Delhi, 7 pm

Be a part of the two-day celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage through classical dance and music. The 21st edition of Saare Jahan Se Accha — Vande Mataram brings a dance production ‘Chitrangada — The Warrior Princess’, directed by Ranjana Gauhar, featuring performances in Odissi by Ratikant Mohapatra and disciples, Bharatanatyam by Ananda Shankar and disciples, and Kathak by Rajendra Gangani and disciples.

A ceramic world

August 11–18, Triveni Kala Sangam, Delhi, 11–8 pm

Fire & Form is a display of ceramic stoneware by artist Keshari Nandan, curated by Uma Nair. Nandan’s three decades of mastery in clay and craftsmanship bring tradition and contemporary expression together.

The art of meditation

August 12, Nihshreyasa, Kochi, 7 pm

Pause, breathe and reconnect at New Moon Meditation & Sound journey. A guided meditation session for inner clarity and renewed intention. Join the session for an experience that nurtures mindfulness, balance, and emotional well-being.

Performance storytelling

August 15, Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai, 11.15 am

Bharatanatyam artist Apeksha Niranjan presents a storytelling performance in classical dance and narrative-led stage performances, inspired by the life of Marie Curie, the scientist remembered for her groundbreaking work in the field of radioactivity, and becoming the first woman to win a Nobel Prize. The act is part of the Mumbai International Storytelling Festival.