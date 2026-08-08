The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Friday sanctioned a proposal to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government for extending the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Haridwar. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. After the meeting, Director General of Information and Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Banshidhar Tiwari stated that the two states would work on the project’s homework and implementation after the MoU was signed.

Faster connectivity between Haridwar and Prayagraj

As per the Uttarakhand government, the extension will provide the state with direct connectivity to the country’s expressway network. It is likely to enhance access for pilgrims visiting Haridwar and those travelling on the Char Dham Yatra. The project is expected to create new opportunities for industrial investment, employment opportunities and trade.

As per the Information and Public Relations Department, Uttar Pradesh, the proposed extension is expected to be 110-140 km long. Once completed, it is likely to reduce travel time between Prayagraj and Haridwar to 7-8 hours and provide connectivity to eastern Uttar Pradesh and the Char Dham route.

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All about Ganga Expressway

The Ganga Expressway is a 594 kilometre long, six-lane (expandable to eight lanes) access-controlled greenfield high-corridor currently under construction between Meerut and Prayagraj.

Built at a cost of around Rs 36,230 crore, it passes through 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh namely Meerut, Hapur, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Hardoi, Amroha, Unnao, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Raebareli, Pratapgrah and Prayagraj.

The expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from 10- 12 hours to about six hours. It also includes a 3.5 km emergency landing facility in Shahjahanpur district.

Expected Impact

According to PIB, the Ganga Expressway is considered a major economic corridor, with the development of Integrated Manufacturing and Logistic Corridors over approximately 2,635 hectares across 12 districts along its alignment. The Expressway is expected to reduce logistics costs, boost manufacturing competitiveness, enhance supply chain efficiency and generate employment opportunities.

The proposed extension to Haridwar will further strengthen connectivity between western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, supporting religious tourism and regional development.