Google will dominate the headlines this week with its slew of fresh new gadgets. The Made by Google event is being hosted in New York City once more, and this time, it will showcase the brand new Pixel devices. While the company has usually held its launch event in autumn for major hardware reveals, Google decided to ride the hype train better against Apple and Samsung, heading into the festive season.

Despite an array of early supply chain leaks, expectations remain sky-high for what Google plans to show off on stage – four new Pixel 11 series smartphones, an upgraded Pixel Watch smartwatch line, deeper item-tracking integration, and the next evolution of its AI platform, Gemini Intelligence.

Hence, without further ado, here is everything expected from the ‘Made by Google’ event later this week.

The Pixel 11 family

For this year’s event, the main attraction will be the Pixel 11 series that will expand across four distinct form factors – the entry-level Pixel 11, the Pixel 11 Pro, the larger Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the premium Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

At the core of the Pixel 11 family is said to be the new Tensor G6 chipset. According to supply chain reports highlighted by Android Central and Geeky Gadgets, the G6 will be built on an advanced 2nm architecture process. Google’s focus for Tensor this year moves away from raw benchmark supremacy toward sheer power efficiency, sustained thermal management, and hyper-localised, on-device AI task execution.

Image courtesy: Leakmail newsletter by Evan Blass

Pixel 11

Serving as the entry point in the lineup, this Pixel 11 pairs a 6.3-inch M16 OLED display with the new Tensor G6 chip. Some key expected upgrades, reported by outlets like Komodoty and Mashable, include a refined 50MP main camera, notably slimmer bezels, and a bumped-up 256GB of base storage out of the box.

Pixel 11 Pro

The Pro variant will keep the compact 6.3-inch M16 OLED display panel, but the Pixel 11 Pro steps up the photography game for power users preferring smaller devices. According to Android Authority, it boasts a versatile triple-camera system highlighted by a 5x periscope telephoto lens and a rumoured new “Bastet” main sensor.

Pixel 11 Pro XL

The XL variant, as the name suggests, will come with a 6.8-inch M16 OLED display. CAD leaks published by @OnLeaks show the XL variant is built for maximum endurance, featuring a 5,115 mAh battery, 45W wired charging speeds, and premium memory configurations pushing up to 1TB of storage.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Image courtesy: Leakmail newsletter by Evan Blass

Google’s flagship dual-screen foldable returns to take on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Apple’s rumoured iPhone Fold. CAD files obtained by Android Headlines reveal a much slimmer hinge profile for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, while Android 17 introduces new split-screen Gemini AI automation tailored specifically for the device’s larger canvas.

The Pixel ‘HiLight’ notification system

Aahead of the keynote, one of the leaked features making a lot of hype is the Pixel Glow (also referred to in preview builds as HiLight). Initially previewed during Google I/O developer demos, this feature embeds low-power RGB ambient LEDs directly into the rear camera bar visor. The lights illuminate custom colour profiles when the device is facedown on a table, flashing distinct shades for priority notifications, starred contacts, or active Gemini background tasks.

Pixel Watch 5

Alongside smartphones, Google’s wearable line receives a significant boost with the Pixel Watch 5 over the Pixel Watch 4.

It is said that the Pixel Watch 5 will maintain its signature domed circular design but early renders show slimmer screen bezels to pack more active display real estate into both 41mm and 45mm size configurations.

Representational image: Pixel Watch 4

According to technical leaks circulating via Tech Advisor, the biggest upgrades sit under the hood. Memory increases to 3GB of RAM paired with 64GB of onboard storage. This extra RAM cushion is tailored specifically to process lighter, voice-driven Gemini AI tasks directly on the wrist without constantly relying on a paired phone. Combined with Google’s new Wear OS and better optimisation, battery life is expected to push past 40 hours on larger models.

Pixel Tag

After expanding its crowdsourced Find Hub network over the last year to provide an alternative to Apple’s Find My network, Google is expected to unveil its first native tracker accessory, called the Pixel Tag.

Based on intel from a 9to5Google report, the Pixel Tag tracker will be designed as a sleek, pill-shaped Bluetooth/Ultra-Wideband (UWB) token. It will seamlessly pair into Google’s ecosystem, giving Android users precision spatial direction finding and encrypted location history for lost keys, bags, and luggage, just like AirTag.

Gemini Intelligence

While the gadget collection seems compelling, the central theme of the presentation will be AI once again. Shipping out of the box with Android 17, the Pixel 11 series will act as the showcase platform for deeper Gemini Intelligence features.

Uncovered in leaks from Google’s gChips division, Gemini Intelligence will get enhanced real-time computational photography features that could allow users to rewrite background audio, enhance zoom clarity using generative models, and transcribe complex conversations on the fly.

Rumours also hint at Gemini getting deeper opt-in access to personal data across Gmail, Photos, and Maps, allowing Gemini to act as an autonomous personal assistant for daily scheduling.

How to watch Made by Google 2026 event

The ‘Made by Google’ event will be livestreamed on the brand’s YouTube channel on August 13 at 3:30 AM IST.