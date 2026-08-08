If you’re a lover of candles, especially the scented ones, then you would probably know how these fragrant products have become a lifestyle staple in our homes, whether it’s for mood-setting, stress relief or aromatherapy. However, very few of you would realise that something so soothing can have hidden health risks and also come with their fair share of toxins.

Scented candles, often sold as ‘aromatherapy’ products, do not have any proven health benefits, says Dr L Koushik, consultant, pulmonology, Meridian Hospital, Chennai. “But if you are around them for a long time, they can make the air inside your home more polluted, and cause breathing problems – especially in rooms that are not properly ventilated,” he adds.

“Many commercial candles use synthetic fragrances that do not truly soothe the nerves and may even cause irritation, so any health benefit is limited, indirect, and more related to mood and environment rather than real medical or nerve-healing effects,” offers Dr Pooja Pillai, consultant, internal medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru.

How they work

Scented candles feel calming because their pleasant smells can directly affect the brain, especially the part linked to emotions and memory, helping reduce stress and create a sense of comfort. At the same time, soft candlelight creates a warm and peaceful environment that signals the body to relax, slow down, and feel safe. “Certain fragrances like lavender or vanilla are known to promote relaxation, improve mood, and even support better sleep, so together the gentle light and soothing scent make people feel mentally calm, emotionally balanced, and more at ease after a busy or stressful day,” explains Dr Pillai. “Scents produced by scented candles are calming, which works to soothe the nerves and induce relaxation. Aromatherapy is effective for reducing stress and creating an environment of peace and tranquility, which is why they are favoured by many consumers,” says Dr Pujan Parikh, consultant, pulmonary and sleep medicine, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai.

No wonder the demand for such products is increasing. According to a report by the IMARC group, the Indian scented candle market reached $18.56 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $27.95 million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.66% during the period under consideration.

The report also says that there is a growing preference for environmentally conscious purchases among consumers. “The market is driven by rising consumer purchasing power enabling increased spending on premium home fragrance products, rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms providing convenient access to diverse artisanal and luxury candles across urban and rural markets and growing environmental consciousness spurring demand for sustainable candles manufactured from natural waxes such as soy, beeswax, and coconut,” adds the report.

Naturally, luxury brands as well as others are betting big on this trend. Bath and Body Works, designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s candle lines, Dyptique all boast soy or other natural wax blend candles, so do Inditale, Misa and others, clearly labeled in their product descriptions. Newer options like wax melts from Goodmelts and Khushboo Living’s sand wax innovations also claim 100% soy and phthalate free, and natural and eco-friendly wax respectively. Most brands are waking up to the concerns consumers might have with the ingredients of a home decor product that is now gaining popularity.

However, doctors sound a note of caution. According to Dr Koushik, scented candles may offer mild relaxation benefits, mainly because certain natural fragrances like lavender, chamomile, or sandalwood can have a calming effect on the mind by influencing the brain’s mood and stress response, but this depends on the quality of the candle, as candles made with natural essential oils may help reduce stress or improve sleep slightly.

As far as health benefits go, there isn’t much scientific data available to support the claim, says Dr Koushik. “However, natural essential oils can indeed be used for relieving anxiety and boosting mood states. Some candles made with essential oils can make the room feel calm, but this shouldn’t be confused with a direct medical or therapeutic benefit. There is no clinical evidence to support the enhancement of overall health,” he clarifies.

Harmful ingredients

Scented candles can create a relaxing mood, but they may not always be good for health, especially when used often in closed spaces. “Some candles release smoke, tiny particles, and chemicals like volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can irritate the lungs, trigger headaches, worsen allergies, or cause breathing problems in people with asthma. Cheap candles made from paraffin wax may also release small amounts of harmful substances when burned, and strong artificial fragrances can lead to dizziness or nausea,” says Dr Pillai. “It largely depends on the quality of the candle.”

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According to Dr Koushik, the main risks are irritation of the airways and making underlying lung conditions like asthma or COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder) worse.

“Fine noxious particles and VOCs can trigger inflammation in the airways and provoke bronchospasm in sensitive individuals.” Dr Parikh shares the immediate health risks posed by the burning of fragrant or decorative candles, “The immediate health effects would more likely involve issues related to the lungs, like bronchial inflammation, irritation, coughing, sneezing, colds, and allergic reactions,” he says.

While doctors say that not enough medical research exists to prove candles as a cancer causing product, it is true that some low quality candles have chemicals that have proven health risks. The opposing arguments claim that the levels of these chemicals contained in the candles are not enough to cause any real damage. Keeping this in mind, Dr Parikh says that although there is a dearth of medical evidence in this regard so far, “petroleum product-burning candles emit benzene and toluene, both of which are carcinogens.”

Dr Pillai elaborates, “Scented candles are not proven to directly cause cancer in normal use, but some types may release harmful substances when burned, especially candles made from paraffin wax, which can emit small amounts of chemicals like benzene and toluene that are linked to cancer risk with long-term, high exposure. Synthetic fragrances and dyes may also release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can irritate the body, so the risk is generally low for occasional use, but frequent use in poorly ventilated spaces may increase exposure, and choosing natural wax candles with clean ingredients can help reduce potential health concerns.” Dr Koushik advises that it is better to opt for candles made from natural plant oils such as soy or beeswax. “It is important to look out for labels like ‘phthalate free’ and ‘low-VOC’, and cotton or wooden wicks without metal cores are recommended.” Dr Pillai adds that users should choose candles by looking for pure essential oils, rather than just prioritising the perfume or fragrance, “while avoiding additives like artificial dyes, phthalates, and heavy metal wicks such as lead, and also checking for labels that say non-toxic, clean-burning, or low-smoke, so reading ingredients carefully and choosing simple, transparent formulations can help reduce exposure to harmful substances and make candle use safer.”

Long-term risks

“Possible long-term health concerns in chronic users can be irreversible obstructive changes in the airways,” says Dr Koushik. “Persistent respiratory concerns are seen even after using prescribed medications and following appropriate measures in certain individuals, which can disrupt their quality of life.”

Dr Pillai shares a list of warning signs that may indicate that burning candles are causing an adverse impact on health. “Users should watch for symptoms like headaches, dizziness, nausea, or a feeling of heaviness in the head, as these can signal sensitivity to strong fragrances, while irritation in the eyes, nose, or throat, frequent sneezing, coughing, or a runny nose may suggest poor air quality from candle smoke.” She adds, “Breathing issues like chest tightness, wheezing, or shortness of breath are warning signs, especially for people with asthma or allergies, and skin irritation or unusual fatigue can also occur, so if these symptoms appear or worsen during use, it is best to stop using the candles and improve ventilation.”

“Chronic exposure in poorly ventilated environments worsens indoor air pollution. Long-term exposure leads to airway inflammation, and increased sensitivity to environmental irritants, and long-term exposure leads to worsening of asthma symptoms and allergies,” explains Dr Parikh. He advises that if one must use candles then following a few thumb rules is ideal. “Use soy wax or coconut wax instead of paraffin wax; use phthalate free and lead free wick labelled candles, and finally, avoid candles that do not list their ingredients altogether,” he adds.