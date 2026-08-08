There must be hardly any individual in today’s age who does not consume some nutrient supplement. But it is essential to know how and when to use these supplements. For instance, many slow-release versions are also available. But, are they better, and how? Dr Lekh Ram Sharma, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, says: “Slow-release supplements are designed to release nutrients gradually over time instead of all at once. They may help reduce stomach discomfort with certain supplements, such as iron, and maintain steadier levels in the body. However, they are not necessarily better for everyone or for every nutrient. In many cases, regular formulations work just as well. The choice should depend on the nutrient being taken, the reason for supplementation and individual health needs. It is best to use the formulation recommended by your doctor.”

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How can people ensure optimum absorption of supplements?

Taking supplements correctly can improve how well they are absorbed. Vitamin D is better absorbed when taken with a meal that contains some healthy fat. Iron is absorbed best on an empty stomach or with a source of vitamin C, although it can be taken with food if it causes stomach upset. Calcium is better absorbed in smaller doses rather than a large amount at one time. Healthy individuals who eat a balanced diet generally do not require routine supplementation, as taking supplements does not improve health in the absence of a deficiency.

What are the basic don’ts while taking supplements such as iron, calcium, multivitamins and vitamin D?

Avoid taking iron with tea, coffee, milk or calcium supplements, as these can reduce its absorption. Calcium and iron should ideally not be taken together. Do not take more than the recommended dose of vitamin D or other supplements unless advised by your doctor, as excessive intake can be harmful. Taking multiple supplements without checking for overlapping ingredients may also result in unnecessary excess. Most importantly, supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced diet or started without medical advice.

Can supplements be taken forever, especially for those who have absorption issues?

Not everyone needs to take supplements for life. Many people require them only until a deficiency has been corrected. However, those with conditions that affect nutrient absorption, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease or after certain gastrointestinal surgeries, may need long-term supplementation. Even then, supplements should be taken under medical supervision, with regular follow-up and blood tests to ensure the dose remains appropriate and to avoid taking more than necessary.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.