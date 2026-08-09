Indian Railways has approved the merger of two express trains connecting Kanpur Central with Chitrakoot and Pratapgarh. The merger will create a direct rail service between Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh and Chitrakutdham Karwi in Uttar Pradesh. An official statement also confirmed that the new train would ply at the upper limit of 24 coaches to meet demand in this sector.

Under the approved arrangement, train numbers 14109/14110 Chitrakutdham Karwi-Kanpur Central Express and 14123/14124 Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Kanpur Central Express will be merged as 14123/14124 Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Chitrakutdham Karwi Express.

The move is expected to provide direct rail connectivity between Pratapgarh and Chitrakoot while improving links with Kanpur, Lucknow and several destinations across the Bundelkhand and Awadh regions.

Train composition doubled from 12 to 24 coaches

One of the key changes following the merger will be a significant increase in passenger capacity. The combined train will have 24 coaches, compared with the existing 12-coach composition.

The additional coaches are expected to help accommodate higher passenger demand and reduce overcrowding on the route. The service will connect major destinations including Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Kanpur, Banda and Chitrakoot.

The expanded capacity could particularly benefit passengers travelling for pilgrimage, tourism, education, healthcare, employment and business purposes across the region.

Direct Chitrakoot-Pratapgarh and Lucknow connectivity

The merged service will eliminate the need for passengers travelling between Chitrakoot and the Pratapgarh-Lucknow region to change trains at Kanpur Central.

The train will continue to serve several important stations, including Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh, Chilbila, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Unnao, Kanpur Central, Hamirpur Road, Banda, Atarra and Chitrakutdham Karwi.

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The new service will also improve access to Chitrakoot, an important religious and tourist destination, while providing a direct rail link to Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh capital, and Pratapgarh.

With the merger and increase in coach capacity, Indian Railways is expected to make better use of its existing train operating resources while expanding passenger capacity on the corridor. The service will also strengthen rail connectivity between the Awadh and Bundelkhand regions.