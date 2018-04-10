Mark Zuckerberg Congressional hearing live streaming online in India: When and how to watch Facebook CEO’s testimony

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, will begin with the most scrutinized two days of his life. Tonight, the members of US senate will hear from the Facebook founder on data privacy, protection and data use in the midst of Cambridge Analytica scam and Russian election meddling. While Facebook founder’s statement has already been issued to the public, there are a plethora of questions yet to be answered.

In his prepared testimony, Zuckerberg apologised for neglecting to address the data being misused of Facebook users, the 2016 Russian misinformation campaign, hate speech and data leaks.

In his prepared testimony he said, “We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”

With controversies surrounding the Facebook founder, just last week, the company had to explain why they had secretly deleted all of Zuckerberg’s Facebook messages without informing the recipients. In the meantime, the company was forced to acknowledge that it had built a back-end privacy system in which the CEO had all the privacy but it’s 2 billion user base did not.

His testimony will either help Facebook address concerns on data privacy practices or could give lawmakers another reason to regulate the social media network. A federal Trade Commission is already underway and multiple inquiries are coming up. With months of negotiation with the company, Facebook said that it would now support the Honest Ads policy where political candidates will be required to present a disclosure.

With Facebook’s policies updating and Zuckerberg making new revelations, it’ll be interesting to see what the joint hearing ( Senate Judiciary Committee and Senate Committee) has to say.

When is Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional hearing?

Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10th.

Where will the Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional hearing take place?

The hearing will take place at Room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington.

What time will the Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional hearing start?

Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony will start at 11:45 PM IST (2:15 PM ET).

How to watch Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional hearing live streaming online in India?

To watch the hearing live, you can log onto judiciary.senate.gov, go on to the meetings section and find Facebook, Social Media Privacy, and the Use and Abuse of Data. Once you click on it, you’ll be redirected to the live page.