Saudi Arabia‘s authorities confirmed on Wednesday evening that an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam claimed one resident’s life, while injuring eight others.

An official statement by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) shared on X indicated that wounded victims’ injuries ranged from minor to critical. All injured people were immediately taken to hospital for necessary medical care. While further updates are awaited from officials, the attack is said to have caused property damage. Authorities are currently assessing the full extent of the damage.

#Statement | An attack targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.#GACA pic.twitter.com/kRueeaQbSm — هيئة الطيران المدني (@ksagaca) October 21, 2026

Latest status on Indian airlines’ Saudi operations

IndiGo flies to all four airports in Saudi Arabia: Riyadh King Khalid Airport, Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport, Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport and Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport, aka Madinah Airport. However, given the current streak of hostilities in the kingdom, the leading Indian carrier recently extended its cancellation of flights to and from all Saudi ciies until October 24.

Similarly, Air India issued the following statement, addressing the status of its operations in Saudi Arabia, on October 17: “In view of the prevailing situation, Air India and Air India Express have temporarily suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until 24 October 2026. We understand that these disruptions may affect our guests’ travel plans and are committed to providing as much flexibility as possible during this period.”

Yet another update from Akasa Air, the low-cost airline headquartered in Mumbai, affirmed that even it had extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah upto and including October 27.

This is a developing story.