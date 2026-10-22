Mahanagar Gas (MGL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Organic Recycling Systems (ORSL) to explore opportunities in the compressed biogas (CBG) value chain across Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The partnership will focus on evaluating potential CBG projects using agricultural waste, organic food waste and other organic feedstocks. The companies will also assess project feasibility, techno-commercial viability, project development and potential CBG offtake arrangements.

Mahanagar Gas to explore CBG opportunities

The MoU aims to combine Mahanagar Gas’ expertise in city gas distribution with Organic Recycling Systems’ capabilities in organic waste processing and CBG project development.

Through the collaboration, the companies will explore commercially viable CBG projects and potential offtake opportunities in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

MoU is non-binding

The agreement is non-binding and does not specify any consideration or definitive investment commitment. Any future commercial arrangements, including engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, will be subject to feasibility studies, due diligence, mutual agreement, requisite approvals and definitive agreements, wherever applicable.

About Mahanagar Gas

Mahanagar Gas (MGL), established in 1995 with GAIL (India) as its promoter, is one of India’s leading city gas distribution companies. The company pioneered natural gas distribution in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas and supplies compressed natural gas (CNG) to vehicles and piped natural gas (PNG) to domestic, commercial and industrial consumers. MGL operates across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and adjoining areas, including Raigad, and focuses on providing safe, reliable and cleaner energy solutions.

About Organic Recycling Systems

Organic Recycling Systems (ORSL) is an engineering and technology company focused on sustainable waste management and renewable energy solutions. The company develops and implements waste-to-energy projects, particularly in the municipal solid waste (MSW) segment, and provides solutions for waste processing, recycling and resource recovery.

Its offerings include anaerobic digestion systems, biogas plants and waste-to-energy technologies that convert organic waste into renewable energy and reusable resources. The company also undertakes the construction, development and maintenance of waste-to-energy projects and enters into engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for such projects.