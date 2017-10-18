BSNL Diwali offer: Save your computer from viruses, hackers at just Re 1; here’s how

BSNL posted an advertisement which says: “Say no to Virus, Hacking, Spamming. Pledge to be safe with Xgenplus Security Features @ Re 1 per day.” (Reuters)

On the occasion of Diwali, state-run telecom firm BSNL announced a new anti-virus, anti-spamming, and anti-hacking plan for its subscribers. The secured email services called ‘Xgenplus Security Features’ is available at just Re 1 per day. The telecom operator had started its corporate e-mail service in partnership with a Jaipur-based company called Data Infosys. BSNL, in a statement, had said that the offer is for “users’ e-mail services to ensure privacy and security of their data”. Today, from its official Twitter handle, BSNL posted an advertisement which says: “Say no to Virus, Hacking, Spamming. Pledge to be safe with Xgenplus Security Features @ Re 1 per day.”

In the new BSNL offer, users will be able to avail the service linked to their websites for a yearly fee of Rs 365 per e-mail ID with 1GB storage and Rs 999 per e-mail ID with 10-gigabyte storage. Data Infosys CEO Ajay Data had said, “The payment will have to be made once in a year. The effective price of the service starts for Re 1 per day with 1 GB storage. For usage beyond 10 GB, customers can buy extra 5 GB storage for an annual payment of Rs 500.” In the BSNL plan, enterprise e-mail accounts will come with security tools and dual authentication that will make them hacker-free e-mail accounts, the company said.

BSNL had highlighted ‘privacy’ as key to its e-mail service. BSNL’s email service offers secure emails which are not scanned like usual email host players. BSNL Director for Enterprise Business NK Mehta informed, “E-mail solution does not allow anyone including e-mail administrator to monitor/look into an e-mail account. Entire e-mail solution is hosted on BSNL Network, giving lawful rights and access speed at its best.”

BSNL’s e-mail service also has a mobile app for access to cellphones. It can be hosted on domains owned by the customers, and the service is meant for both corporate and personal subscribers. The new email platform supports sending of group emails, scheduling emails, merging multiple email accounts, folder sharing, delivery receipts, and access through a mobile application.