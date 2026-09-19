Road connectivity in Andhra Pradesh’s YSR Kadapa district is set for an upgrade. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 304.44 crore for a 5.8 km-long, four-lane greenfield access-controlled highway from Kopparthy Industrial Area to Kadapa Bypass Road (MDR-437).

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari shared details of the project on his official X handle on September 18. The project is aimed at enhancing connectivity between the Kopparthy Industrial Area and the national highway network.

According to Gadkari, the project will also include the construction of one trumpet interchange, two major bridges, and four vehicular Underpasses (VUPs). The existing four-lane Kadapa Bypass will also be upgraded to a four-lane configuration with paved shoulders.

How will the new highway help?

The proposed highway is aimed at providing better connectivity between the Kopparthy Industrial Area and the national highway network.

Underlining the expected benefits, Gadkari stated that the project would provide “seamless connectivity” between the industrial area and the national highway network. He also added that it would strengthen regional connectivity and facilitate “smoother movement of industrial traffic” while helping decongest Kadapa’s urban roads.

Kopparthy is a crucial node of the Visakhapatnam– Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), making road connectivity particularly important for the movement of industrial traffic to and from the area.

What will be constructed under the Rs 304.44 crore project?

The approved project consists of a 5.8 km, four-lane greenfield access-controlled highway interlinking Kopparthy Industrial Area with Kadapa Bypass Road. Apart from the main road, Gadkari stated the project includes one trumpet interchange, four VUPs and two major bridges. It also covers the upgradation of the existing four lane-Kadapa Bypass with paved shoulders.

Why is the significance of Kopparthy Industrial Area?

Kopparthy is being developed as an industrial node under the Visakhapatnam- Chennai Industrial Corridor. According to PIB, the Kopparthy Industrial Area spans around 2,596 acres. The industrial node has a project cost of Rs 2,237 crore, an estimated investment potential of Rs 8,860 crore and employment potential of around 54,500 jobs.

How is Kopparthy currently connected?

As per the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), Kopparthy Industrial Area is around 5 km from NH-40, 8 km from NH-544F and 8 km from NH-716.

Kadapa Junction is around 13 km from the industrial area, whereas Kadapa Airport is approximately 11 km away. NIDC also mentions the under-development Kopparthy Rail Cargo Terminal at around 9 km from the industrial area.

NICDC identifies renewable energy, energy goods, chemicals, textiles, auto components, and engineering goods among the focus sectors of the Kopparthy industrial development.

The newly sanctioned highway project is aimed at strengthening this connectivity by linking the Kopparthy Industrial Area with the Kadapa Bypass and, in turn, the national highway network.