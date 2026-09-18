By Sayantan Dev



Artificial intelligence is entering a new phase. The first wave helped enterprises generate content, improve productivity, and extract insights from data. What we are now beginning to see is the emergence of agentic AI, systems that can reason, plan, act within defined boundaries, and coordinate work across applications, platforms, and teams.



This is more than an upgrade to existing tools. It marks a shift from software as a passive assistant to software as an active participant in execution. For businesses, that changes the question they need to ask. AI will no longer be judged only by how well it responds to a prompt. It will be judged by how effectively it drives outcomes: faster decisions, stronger governance, better renewals, and more adaptive operations.

Here is the irony: most enterprises don’t suffer from a shortage of technology. If anything, they have too much of it. They are dealing with multiple vendors, cloud platforms, security layers, SaaS applications, and implementation partners, and the structure is often stitched together imperfectly. The real challenge has never been access. It is orchestration.



Agentic AI has real potential to simplify that complexity by connecting workflows, automating routine decisions, and helping organisations move from reactive management to proactive execution. But it won’t create value simply by being bolted on top of what already exists. It needs a foundation: integrated platforms, clean data, clear governance, secure access, and partners capable of operationalising change at scale. This is exactly where the technology ecosystem becomes decisive.



There are three major shifts taking shape because of this. The first is in distribution itself. Reach, logistics, and credit still matter, but partners will increasingly expect platforms that support discovery, quoting, provisioning, billing, and renewals in real time. AI will push this further, recommending opportunities and flagging consumption gaps before anyone has to ask.



The second is the shift toward recurring consumption. Software, cloud, cybersecurity, and AI services are increasingly sold as subscriptions or outcome-linked models, not one-time purchases. That changes what success looks like. Moving beyond closing the sale, the real outcomes now comprise adoption, renewal, and expansion over the life of the relationship. Agentic AI strengthens this by monitoring usage and surfacing renewal risk before it becomes churn.



The third, and perhaps the most disruptive, is services-as-software. So far, a lot of technology services have depended on human effort: migration, configuration, monitoring, compliance. Much of that lifecycle can now be codified and delivered through repeatable platforms. Playbooks become workflows. Expertise gets embedded into the tools themselves. The businesses that win won’t be the ones simply reselling technology; they’ll be the ones who can package their expertise and automate its delivery.



None of this works in isolation, though. No single company can own the full AI value chain – not the infrastructure, the data, the applications, the security, and the local execution all at once. That’s why ecosystem orchestration is becoming a strategic capability in its own right. Vendors need partners who can localise and drive adoption. Partners need enablement and financing. Customers need someone who can cut through the complexity and reduce their risk.

And as AI systems start taking more autonomous action, trust stops being optional. Businesses will need real guardrails around accountability, data access, and cyber resilience. Governance shouldn’t be seen as friction that slows AI down. It is the foundation that lets it scale responsibly in the first place.



So what does the road ahead actually look like? Agentic AI won’t reward the organisations that simply adopt more tools. It will reward the ones that orchestrate what they already have, better. The winners will be the companies and ecosystems that bring together intelligent platforms, subscription-led models, secure operations, and scalable services to deliver outcomes customers can actually feel.



Agentic AI isn’t just changing what software can do. It’s changing how technology markets function, how partners create value, and ultimately, how businesses grow.



The writer is global head, Software Solutions Group, Redington.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.