Work on Mumbai Metro Line 2B’s Shunya Iconic Bridge has advanced, with construction of its main deck gathering pace and key sections of the structure successfully cast, as per the latest update from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The deck is an essential part of the bridge as it will form the elevated crossing that will eventually carry Metro Line 2B. In a post shared on its official page on X, MMRDA said work is progressing on “one of the most important parts of the Shunya Bridge-its main deck.”

Multiple sections of the deck are now being built simultaneously, bringing the bridge closer to its planned structural form.

What is the current status of Shunya Iconic Bridge?

As per the MMRDA, significant progress has been made on the bridge’s deck superstructure, which is the main horizontal structure designed to carry the Metro across the bridge.

Construction of the deck involves reinforcement, formwork, embedded components and concrete casting. MMRDA mentioned that the work is being conducted by following stringent checks for dimensional accuracy and quality at different stages.

The video shared by the authority also shows the concrete structure being constructed for the elevated Metro Line 2B crossing. It also states that several parts of the deck are “now progressing together”.

With work advancing on different sections in parallel, the bridge is gradually moving ahead towards its intended architectural and structural form, as per MMRDA.

Shunya Bridge to have a distinctive design

Apart from serving as part of the Metro alignment, the Shunya Iconic Bridge has been designed as a distinctive structure on Line 2B.

MMRDA also stated the bridge is being made to combine complex engineering requirements with a “distinctive visual identity”. The authority termed it as a structure that is set to become one of the defining features of Metro Line 2B.

The Shunya Iconic Bridge at Vakola Nalla is a 130 metre-long cable-stayed bridge, consisting of an 80 metre main span across Vakola Nalla and a 50 metre anchor span.

All about Mumbai Metro Line 2B

Metro Line 2B is a 23.643 km elevated corridor between DN Nagar and Mandale. It is being constructed to enhance east-west connectivity and provide interchange with several parts of Mumbai’s wider Metro and suburban railway network.

As per MMRDA’s project formation, Phase 1, spanning 5.5 km between Mandale and Diamond Garden-Chembur, became operational in April this year, and a 0.29 km extension to Chembur station started operating on August 13, 2026.

Construction continues on the remaining infrastructure, with the latest deck work on the Shunya Iconic Bridge marking further development on the corridor.