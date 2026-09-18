A good smartphone should make life easier, not more complicated. It should take good pictures, last through the day and help with everyday tasks. Google’s Pixel 11 tries to do all three, while adding a range of AI features that make it more than just a phone for calls, messages and entertainment. There is a faster Tensor G6 chip, a bright display, improved cameras and a battery that promises over 30 hours of use. But its biggest attraction is the way Google has brought AI into everyday activities – from helping users take better pictures to translating conversations and finding information on the screen.

The 6.3-inch Actua OLED display is a comfortable size for everyday use. It is large enough for watching videos, reading articles and browsing social media, while remaining manageable in one hand. The 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling through websites, menus and apps feel smooth. With peak brightness of 3,000 nits, the screen should also remain easy to view outdoors, although actual brightness will depend on the situation.

The design follows Google’s familiar approach of keeping things clean and practical. The Pixel 11 is a premium device that feels suited to daily use, without making users spend time adjusting the phone to get the basics right.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G6 chip, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. For an ordinary user, this means enough power for messaging, video calls, streaming, photography, browsing and switching between apps. The faster chip should also help when using demanding applications and the phone’s AI features.

But the real talking point is the AI. Google has built several features around Gemini, and some of them are genuinely useful. Gemini Live lets users have a more natural conversation with the assistant, while Camera Coach can guide users on framing and composition. Magic Capture and Circle to Search are designed to make photography and finding information easier. Live Translate and Call Assist add to the phone’s practical appeal by helping with language barriers and phone calls. Gemini-powered image descriptions through TalkBack are aimed at making the phone more accessible to users who need assistance understanding images on screen.

The camera setup includes a 48MP main wide camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and up to 30x Super Res Zoom. A 10.5MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. Google’s camera processing has traditionally been a strong point of the Pixel range, and the Pixel 11’s combination should suit everyday photography, from family pictures and travel to landscapes and distant subjects. The telephoto camera is useful when you want to capture something far away, while the ultrawide camera gives you more room for group shots and larger scenes.

The 4,985mAh battery promises over 30 hours of battery life. For most users, that should mean less anxiety about charging during a busy day of calls, navigation, browsing and photography. Actual battery life will depend on usage, but the larger battery is a welcome addition.

Another reason to consider the Pixel 11 is Google’s promise of seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates. This gives the phone a longer useful life and makes it easier to justify the premium price if you plan to keep it for several years.

At Rs 89,999, the Pixel 11 is not an inexpensive phone. Its appeal lies in the overall experience rather than any single specification. The display is smooth, the cameras are versatile, the chip is faster and the AI features are designed to help with things people actually do. For someone who wants a premium Android phone that is easy to use, takes good pictures and offers useful software features, the Pixel 11 is worth considering.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.3-inch Actua OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Google Tensor G6 chip/Titan M3 security coprocessor

Memory & storage: 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage

Cameras: 48MP + 13MP + 10.8MP (rear), 10.5MP front camera

Battery: 4,985mAh battery, 30+ hours of life

Software support: Seven years of OS, security and Pixel