As part of a major road safety project, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited bids for improvement works on NH-75 in Karnataka. The works are to be carried out at locations identified as accident blackspots by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The project entails grade separators at some selected locations on the corridor of NH-75 from km 216.912 to km 302.420. As per the NHAI tender documents, the actual works of improvement will have a total length of 25.6 km.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 821.49 crore, excluding GST, and will be implemented on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model.

NH-75 safety project key details

Estimated Cost: Rs. 821.49 crore plus GST

Highway: NH-75, Karnataka

Timeline: 2 years to finish, 5 years of maintenance

Length of effective improvement: 25.6 km

What work is being done on NH-75?

The project specifically targets MoRTH identified blackspots at selected locations on NH-75.

The improvement works include construction of grade separators by NHAI. Grade separation is basically traffic movements being separated into different levels, rather than all coming together at the same level.

The tender is for selected locations in NH-75 corridor from km 216.912 to km 302.420, as per the official statement. The effective length of the improvement works in the corridor is 25.6 km as per NHAI RFP.

What is the budget for the project?

The NHAI has estimated the cost of the project at Rs 821.49 crore (excluding GST). The project will be executed via an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract, where the chosen contractor will manage the project.

Two years planned for completion

As per the NHAI RFP, the contractor will have two years to complete. There is also talk of a five-year maintenance period. The start date of construction has not been announced.

When is the bid deadline?

The last date for submission of technical and financial bids is 11 am on November 3, 2026, according to the NHAI notice. Online bids will be accepted until 11:30 am, November 4, 2026. The official e-procurement posting lists a deadline for bids of November 3 and an opening date of November 4, 2026.