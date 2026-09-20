Delhi commuters are set to get a new road connectivity option later this month, with the long-pending Barapullah Phase 3 corridor slated to be inaugurated on September 29.

The announcement was shared by Delhi PWD Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh on his official X account. He stated that Union Minister Amit Shah will launch the corridor. Highlighting the project’s long wait, Singh mentioned, “Delhi waited nearly a decade. On 29 September, that wait comes to an end.”

Once opened, the corridor will provide signal-free connectivity between Mayur Vihar Phase 1 and Sarai Kale Khan, with a link towards AIIMS and South Delhi. The new stretch will connect with the existing Barapullah corridor, taking the combined length to around 9 km.

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Key Points of Barapullah Phase 3 corridor

Opening date: September 29, 2026

Connectivity: Towards AIIMS and South Delhi

Route: Mayur Vihar Phase-1-Sarai Kale Khan

Revised cost: Around Rs 1,635 crore

What will change for Delhi commuters?

For people travelling to East and South Delhi, the new corridor will provide connectivity through the existing Barapullah network. The project is intended to strengthen connectivity between the two parts of the city and providing movement for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The elevated corridor and both its ramps have been completed. As per the PTI report, one ramp is on the Mayur Vihar side, while the other continues from the existing corridor near Sarai Kale Khan.

Project delayed for years, cost revised to Rs 1,635 crore

The Barapullah Phase 3 project was sanctioned in 2014 and work commenced in 2015. It was initially scheduled for completion in 2017 but subsequently faced multiple delays. The project revised cost is around Rs 1,635 crore, as reported by ANI.

Commenting on the long wait in his X post, Singh mentioned that the project had remained stuck for years. He also stated that it had been completed in one and a half years.

Yamuna bridge forms key part of the project

The project also includes an extra-dosed bridge over the Yamuna, work on which is complete.

The bridge over the Yamuna floodplain has pillar spans extending around 125 metres. As per ANI, the design reduces the interference with the active river zone and is expected to keep the river’s flow undisturbed.

Dedicated cycle track and pedestrian facilities

The corridor includes infrastructure for road users beyond motorists. The project also features a dedicated cycle track and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. It has been termed the first flyover corridor in India that is designed with a dedicated cycle track. The project also includes modern and urban design elements.

These facilities aim to accommodate cyclists and pedestrians alongside vehicular movement on the corridor.

Barapullah Phase 3 to open on September 29

The latest announcement gives consumers a specific inauguration date after a long wait. According to Singh’s official post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate Barapullah Phase 3 on September 29. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will also mark her presence.

For commuters, the key change will be the opening of the signal-free Mayur Vihar Phase I-Sarai Kale Khan link. It will interlink with the existing Barapullah corridor, providing onwards connectivity towards AIIMS and South Delhi.