The used iPhone market is at its most interesting state at the moment. Ever since Apple hiked the prices of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e and iPhone 16, the shuffle in prices has changed the dynamics for buyers in the used market. The newer models have gained some of their value lost, whereas the older models have resurfaced back from obsolescence.

Hence, on platforms like Cashify, ORRA, and ControlZ, buying a used iPhone is no longer just about saving a few thousand Rupees. Instead, it has evolved into a balancing act between long-term software support, hardware longevity, and immediate financial value – one that delivers a solid phone to go about at a time when upgrading to a brand new phone isn’t the most sensible choice.

In essence, buying a used iPhone isn’t just a short-term gamble – it’s an investment with a clearly defined shelf life.

Hence, whether you are looking for a compact pocket rocket, a screen-time powerhouse with multi-day battery endurance, or a future-proof gateway into Apple Intelligence, the used iPhone market offers a sweet spot for every budget.

For those concerned about budget and size

This category includes Apple’s pocket-friendly champs like the iPhone SE and iPhone 13 Mini.

iPhone SE (2nd Gen)

Average used price: Rs 11,000 – Rs 13,000

Lifecycle status: Year 6 (Released 2020) | ~1 major iOS update left

Pros: Exceptionally cheap entry point into the iOS ecosystem; compact build with classic Touch ID.

Drawbacks: Ageing A13 Bionic chip, tiny 4.7-inch display, poor battery life, and software support ends soon.

iPhone SE (3rd Gen)

Average used price: Rs 18,000 – Rs 21,000

Lifecycle status: Year 4 (Released 2022) | ~3 major iOS updates left

Pros: A15 Bionic chip delivers solid performance and 5G support in a lightweight, retro form factor.

Drawbacks: Dated thick-bezel design, single rear camera, and restrictive battery capacity for heavy users.

iPhone 13 mini

Average used price: Rs 24,000 – Rs 27,000

Lifecycle status: Year 5 (Released 2021) | ~2 major iOS updates left

Pros: The ultimate ultra-compact smartphone; vibrant OLED display, dual cameras, and a premium glass-and-aluminum build.

Drawbacks: Small physical battery capacity struggles under heavy daily workloads; 5.4-inch screen isn’t ideal for media consumption.

The mainstream value champions

For those seeking the standard iPhone experience without spending a premium, the regular models, like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series are great offerings.

iPhone 13

Average used price: Rs 27,000 – Rs 30,000

Lifecycle status: Year 5 (Released 2021) | ~2 major iOS updates left

Pros: Reliable baseline flagship with modern notch design, punchy OLED display, and dependable everyday performance.

Drawbacks: Uses older Lightning charging port; lacks the Dynamic Island and high-refresh-rate display capabilities.

iPhone 14

Average used price: Rs 32,000 – Rs 35,000

Lifecycle status: Year 4 (Released 2022) | ~3 major iOS updates left

Pros: Minor chip upgrade (6-core GPU A15 Bionic) for slightly better performance, 6GB RAM for better background app retention, and improved low-light camera processing with Photonic Engine.

Drawbacks: Very incremental upgrade over the iPhone 13; retains the Lightning connector and standard dated notch design display with 60Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 14 Plus

Average used price: Rs 35,000 – Rs 38,000

Lifecycle status: Year 4 (Released 2022) | ~3 major iOS updates left

Pros: The most affordable way to get a massive 6.7-inch display and multi-day battery endurance without spending flagship money.

Drawbacks: Bulky dimensions, display capped at a 60Hz refresh rate, and uses the outdated Lightning port.

The modern era iPhones

The iPhones with modern-day conveniences like USB-C port and higher resolution cameras.

iPhone 16e

Average used price: Rs 38,000 – Rs 42,000

Lifecycle status: Year 1 (Released Early 2025/2026 era) | ~6 major iOS updates left

Pros: Modern budget-focused entry point; current-gen silicon with efficient battery performance and long software lifespan ahead.

Drawbacks: Trimmed-down rear camera system, No MagSafe wireless charging, 60Hz display.

iPhone 15

Average used price: Rs 42,000 – Rs 45,000

Lifecycle status: Year 3 (Released 2023) | ~4 major iOS updates left

Pros: Brings the modern Dynamic Island, a new 48MP main camera with 2x lossless zoom, USB-C connectivity, and lightweight frosted glass design.

Drawbacks: Still lacks a high-refresh-rate display and misses out on full Apple Intelligence features due to its 6GB RAM setup.

iPhone 15 Plus

Average used price: Rs 48,000 – Rs 53,000

Lifecycle status: Year 3 (Released 2023) | ~4 major iOS updates left

Pros: Outspoken battery endurance king, modern Dynamic Island, USB-C universal charging port, and a massive 6.7-inch screen.

Drawbacks: Display remains capped at a 60Hz refresh rate; lacks full Apple Intelligence support due to 6GB RAM limits.

High-end and Pro flagships

If you don’t mind splurging a premium for gaining access to premium iOS features and better experiences, these devices are worth considering.

iPhone 15 Pro

Average used price: Rs 63,000 – Rs 67,000

Lifecycle status: Year 3 (Released 2023) | ~4 major iOS updates left

Pros: Titanium frame, 120Hz ProMotion display, Action Button, 8GB RAM with full Apple Intelligence capability (capable of Siri AI), and A17 Pro chip.

Drawbacks: Higher price point; battery life on the base Pro model is shorter compared to the Plus/Max variants.

iPhone 16 Plus

Average used price: Rs 62,000 – Rs 68,000

Lifecycle status: Year 2 (Released Late 2024) | ~5 major iOS updates left

Pros: Native Apple Intelligence capabilities with 8GB RAM, dedicated Action Button and Camera Control, USB-C, and class-leading endurance.

Drawbacks: Pricey in the used market; display refresh rate is still restricted to 60Hz.

Quick comparison of models and price

Model Avg. price (Refurbished) Year in Support Est. Updates Left Key Feature iPhone SE 2 Rs 12,000 Year 6 ~1 Ultra-budget entry iPhone SE 3 Rs 19,500 Year 4 ~3 Pocket-sized 5G iPhone 13 mini Rs 25,500 Year 5 ~2 Compact form factor iPhone 13 Rs 28,500 Year 5 ~2 Reliable mainstream pick iPhone 14 Rs 33,500 Year 4 ~3 Incremental 6GB RAM bump iPhone 14 Plus Rs 36,500 Year 4 ~3 Budget big-screen and battery iPhone 16e Rs 40,000 Year 1 ~6 Future-proof budget pick iPhone 15 Rs 43,500 Year 3 ~4 Dynamic Island and USB-C iPhone 15 Plus Rs 50,000 Year 3 ~4 Massive battery and USB-C iPhone 15 Pro Rs 65,000 Year 3 ~4 ProMotion 120Hz and AI-ready iPhone 16 Plus Rs 65,000 Year 2 ~5 Apple AI and peak endurance

Our verdict

Here is brief on the top picks in every price category.

Sub-Rs 30,000: The iPhone 13 remains the uncontested default pick for pure value. If you strictly prefer ultra-compact designs, grab the iPhone 13 mini while stock remains available.

Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000: Skip the standard iPhone 14 unless found at a discount. Instead, opt for the iPhone 14 Plus if screen size and multi-day battery are priorities. For maximum software longevity, the modern iPhone 16e is the smarter buy.

Rs 40,000 to Rs 55,000: The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus deliver modern flagships with USB-C and Dynamic Island without pushing into high flagship price tags.

Above Rs 60,000: Choose the iPhone 15 Pro if high-refresh rates (120Hz ProMotion) and premium camera hardware matter most. Choose the iPhone 16 Plus if you prioritise newer AI hardware integration alongside top-tier battery endurance.