Mumbai local train passengers travelling on the Khopoli section of Central Railway’s Main Line need to check their schedule before going out, particularly if they travel late at night or early in the morning. A two-month special traffic and power block between Palasdhari and Khopoli is set to commence tonight for track renewal work.

According to an advisory shared by Central Railway on its official X handle, the block will start from the intervening night of September 18/19, 2026 (Friday/Saturday). During this period, the block will be imposed every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1:30 am to 4:30 am.

The block is required for TRS (Track Renewal) work between Palasdhari and Khopoli. Central Railway stated that during the impacted period, “some suburban trains will be cancelled,” whereas other services will see changes such as rescheduling and short termination.

No suburban services between Palasdhari and Khopoli during block

Passengers should note that suburban train services between Palasdhari and Khopoli will not be available during the block period, as per the latest update shared by Central Railway.

Among the impacted services, the Khopoli-Karjat local slated to depart Khopoli at 12:30 am will be cancelled during the block. The CSMT-Khopoli local leaving from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11:18 pm will also be impacted. Instead of travelling up to Khopoli, the service will be short-terminated at Karjat.

What will be the last local before the block?

Passengers planning late-night journeys should also track the last services operating before the block. The last suburban train heading towards Khopoli before the block will be the CSMT-Khopoli local slated to leave CSMT at 10:57 pm.

For passengers travelling from Khopoli, the last suburban train before the block will be the Khopoli-Karjat service departing Khopoli at 11:20 pm.

When will the first local run be after the block?

Early morning passengers will also see changes until the block is completed. The first suburban train towards Khopoli after the block will be the Karjat-Khopoli local scheduled to depart Karjat at 5:43 am. In the other direction, the first suburban service departing Khopoli after the block will be the Khopoli-CSMT local leaving Khopoli at 4:50 am.

Khopoli local train changes at a glance

Local train/service Impact Khopoli-Karjat local 12:30 am departure from Khopoli cancelled CSMT-Khopoli local 11:18 pm departure short-terminated at Karjat Last local towards Khopoli before block Departs CSMT at 10:57 pm Last local from Khopoli before block Departs Khopoli at 11:20 pm for Karjat First local towards Khopoli after block Departs Karjat at 5:43 am First local from Khopoli after block Departs Khopoli at 4:50 am for CSMT

Why is Central Railway undertaking the block

Central Railway stated that the special traffic and power block is important for TSR or track renewal work between Palasdhari and Khopoli. In its official advisory, the railway mentioned the block is necessary for the “maintenance and safety of railway infrastructure”. Central Railway also appealed to passengers to cooperate regarding the inconvenience caused by the block.

For passengers, the key point is that disruption will not be restricted to one night. The three-hour block will be imposed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for two months. Regular late-night and early-morning commuters on the Khopoli section must check their train timings before travelling.