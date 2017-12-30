Amazon offers Apple iPhone 8 at a massive discount of Rs 9000; check how much it will cost you now

Amazon has listed the iPhone 8 with the internal capacity of 64 GB at a discounted price of Rs 9,000. (Reuters)

With slowing down phones, the tech giant Apple has been criticised a lot recently, however, its online selling partner in India has decided to give away a massive discount on the latest smartphone, the iPhone 8. Amazon has listed the iPhone 8 with the internal capacity of 64 GB at a discounted price of Rs 9,000. With this, the smartphone is now listed at Rs 54,999. The original selling price of the smartphone was Rs 64,000. In a previous offer, Apple was giving away the iPhone SE at an extremely discounted price. The 32GB variant of the device got a price cut of Rs 8,000 and is available at just Rs 17,999 but now the price of the smartphone has been revised and is listed at Rs 18,899. The iPhone SE was priced at Rs 26,000.

Apple iPhone 8 comes with a 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display. The phone comes with a 1334×750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi with 1400:1 contrast ratio. Apple iPhone 8 comes with a 12MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation. The camera is capable of recording 4K video. One of the best features of the camera is the slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 120 fps. The front-facing camera is a 7MP shooter.

Apple iPhone 8 comes iOS 11 out of the box and has the latest A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture. The phone comes with two storage options, 64GB internal storage memory and 256 GB internal storage memory.

Meanwhile, giving a tough fight to Amazon, Flipkart had announced that it will host 2018 Mobiles Bonanza deals from January 3 to 5, 2018. In this Flipkart’s exclusive deal, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will go for as low as Rs 39,999 and Rs 52,999 respectively. Smartphone companies like Xiaomi and Moto will also showcase its products at a discounted price.

Apple was in a fix for deliberately slowing down the performance of their older phones. However, the company did apologise to its customers for the same in a letter which was posted on its website. Not only that, Apple made sure to reduce the battery replacement charges of the iPhones 6 and later. From now on, the charges for replacing the battery will cost Rs 2,000 without taxes. Earlier, it used to cost around Rs 6,000 excluding taxes for the same.