The Indian rupee weakened for a third straight session on Monday, pressured by increased dollar demand from importers. The domestic currency slipped 25 paise to 95.19 against the dollar, according to Bloomberg data.

“Importer demand and foreign outflows linked to the Jio Platforms IPO weighed on the rupee today (Monday),” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. Though the RBI intervened through its dollar sales, its action was not aggressive, he added.

Over the past three sessions, the rupee lost 0.7% from 94.46. The currency had strengthened from near record lows to 94.46, helped by the central bank measures and foreign inflows linked to the Jio Platforms IPO. In the calendar year so far, it has depreciated 5.9%.

Market participants said oil prices hovering around $115 per barrel pose a risk to the rupee, as they could widen India’s import bill.

“The rupee is likely to remain under pressure while crude prices stay elevated and the RBI’s large short forward positions are likely to weigh on the currency over the medium term. The RBI will keep buying dollars to reduce its short positions, while ensuring 96 is protected in the near-term,” Bhansali said.

“I expect the rupee to trade in the 94.5–96 range over the next couple of months. If the conflict persists, higher inflation could prompt the RBI to raise rates by 50 bps. Oil is the main downside risk; if tensions ease and crude falls below $100, the rupee could break the support of 94.20 and move towards 93.00 levels,” said Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex Advisors.

Speaking at an event in Delhi on Friday, the RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra reiterated that monetary policy is primarily aimed at maintaining price stability, though it could be deployed for financial stability in some circumstances.