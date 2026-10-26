Premiums for Russian crude have narrowed sharply to about $1-$2 a barrel for December cargoes from $12-$13 a barrel under October contracts, a Bharat Petroleum Corp official said on Monday, signaling that Urals crude is being priced cheaper following the easing of US sanctions. Yet, this may not immediately arrest the decline in Russia’s share of India’s crude oil imports, as elevated freight costs continue to make West Asian supplies more economical for Indian refiners.

BPCL is reducing Russian sourcing in November and Hindfeustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) is also increasingly opting for delivered cargoes to manage shipping expenses.

The shift comes as freight for Russian crude shipments to India has climbed to nearly $30 per barrel on some routes, considerably higher than the cost of transporting oil from the Middle East. With the West Asia conflict pushing up shipping charges, refiners are increasingly looking at the final cost of crude reaching their plants rather than discounts or premiums offered by suppliers.

“The catch is that a shrinking premium does not mean a cheaper barrel,” said Natalia Katona, an Abu Dhabi-based commodity analyst.

According to Katona, Russian Urals is priced against Dated Brent, which has climbed to around $130 per barrel, while Dubai crude is trading near $111. The difference has made Russian oil more expensive than some Middle Eastern grades despite the narrowing premium. She expects Russian suppliers to offer discounts to retain Indian buyers.

The latest shipping estimates also show a sharp rise in Russian freight costs. For November, Suezmax rates to India’s west coast have reached $29 per barrel from northern Baltic ports and $27 from Novorossiysk, up $11 and $4, respectively, from October. Aframax rates range between $30 and $32 per barrel on these routes.

In comparison, freight from Oman and Fujairah to India’s west coast has increased to $6-7 per barrel from $2.6 before the war. Shipments from ports inside the Persian Gulf, requiring passage through the Strait of Hormuz, cost around $16 per barrel, against $2.5 earlier, excluding war-risk insurance.

Katona estimated that higher freight costs are reducing refining margins by around $10-15 per barrel compared with calculations based solely on benchmark crude prices and refined-product spreads.

BPCL, which sourced 37% of its crude from Russia during July-September, expects Russian purchases to decline significantly in November as Middle Eastern grades offer better commercial terms.

“November Russian will be lesser,” BPCL director (finance) V R K Gupta told analysts after the company’s quarterly earnings.

According to Gupta, Russian cargoes for November carried premiums of around $10-12 per barrel, making Persian Gulf supplies more attractive. However, offers for December have eased to $1-2, potentially restoring Russia’s competitiveness. BPCL could consider additional Russian cargoes before finalising its December purchases.

“Russian crude’s landed cost had become comparable with some Middle Eastern grades, particularly Iraqi oil. Shorter shipping times and competitive offers were favouring Gulf supplies,” said another OMCs refining official on condition of anonymity,

“We will buy from whoever offers us better prices,” the official added.

The freight shock has also changed HPCL’s procurement strategy. The company is increasingly purchasing crude at delivered prices, under which suppliers arrange transportation and include shipping costs in the quoted price.

“For all practical purposes right now almost everything we are looking at is on landed basis except where we think we can send a ship and pick it up cheaper,” HPCL chairman Vikas Kaushal told analysts. HPCL director (finance) Srividya Venkataraman said freight rates nearly doubled between the June and September quarters, with Suezmax transportation costs rising to around $9 per barrel from $3-4 earlier.

However, Kaushal indicated that producers holding stranded cargoes were offering discounts to attract buyers, helping offset part of the higher freight costs.

The pressure is also visible in BPCL’s refining business. Its gross refining margin stood at $32.53 per barrel during July-September, or around $14 after adjustment for special additional excise duty.

Gupta attributed the sequential decline in margins mainly to higher crude transportation costs and the disappearance of Russian discounts, rather than weaker refined-product spreads. He said freight costs on crude purchases had risen faster than the freight component reflected in refined-product prices.

India’s import pattern also reflects the changing market. Middle Eastern crude purchases reached around 2.8 million barrels per day in September, accounting for 54% of total imports, up from 32% in August, according to ship-tracking data.

Russian imports fell 14% month-on-month to around 1.8 million barrels per day, reducing their share to 33.5% from 46.6%.

BPCL’s September-quarter sourcing included 19% from Saudi Arabia, 17% from Abu Dhabi and 6% from Oman, besides 9% from the US. The company expects higher Middle Eastern supplies in October and November, although shipments from Iraq and Kuwait have yet to recover fully.

Meanwhile, tanker availability remains tight as ships spend longer moving crude from the Gulf to transfer points outside Hormuz. Katona estimated that 15–20% of the global fleet of very large crude carriers is tied up in Gulf-related operations.