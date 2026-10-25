The average balance in no-frills bank accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has hit a new high of Rs 5,438 after fresh accretion of around Rs 7,000 crore in less than two months.

These accounts now hold cumulative deposits of around Rs 3.24 lakh crore as of October 14, up from Rs 3.17 lakh crore on August 19, 2026. As a result, the average balance rose from Rs 5,356 to a new record of Rs 5,438. The average deposit has risen consistently — from Rs 3,449 in March 2021.

The number of PMJDY accounts has also grown, reaching 595.9 million, up from 590.9 million about two months back.

Public sector banks continue to dominate the scheme, accounting for nearly 77% of beneficiaries and deposits.

Public sector banks had 458.4 million beneficiaries and deposits of Rs 2.52 lakh crore. Regional rural banks (RRBs) accounted for another 111.8 million beneficiaries, with deposits of Rs 61,311 crore. Private sector banks had 23.8 million beneficiaries and deposits of Rs 10,265 crore, while rural cooperative banks accounted for 1.9 million beneficiaries.

The distribution of accounts underscores the importance of rural banking infrastructure in expanding access to formal financial services. Of the total beneficiaries, 462.7 million were associated with rural and semi-urban bank branches, compared with 133.2 million at urban and metropolitan branches. Rural and semi-urban beneficiaries thus accounted for around 78% of the total, reflecting the scheme’s focus on extending banking access beyond major urban centres.

Women accounted for 332.3 million beneficiaries, or nearly 56% of the total. This points to the scheme’s role in expanding women’s access to formal banking and strengthening their participation in the financial system.

Banks had issued 417.9 million RuPay debit cards to beneficiaries, equivalent to around 70% of the total beneficiary base. The gap between beneficiary numbers and cards issued indicates scope to deepen the use of digital payment facilities and formal banking services.

The trinity of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile (JAM) has played a key role in enabling large-scale, technology-driven, real-time direct benefit transfers (DBTs), especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Between FY15 and FY24, direct benefit transfers have generated cumulative savings of nearly Rs 5.14 lakh crore.

PMJDY accounts require no minimum balance and offer interest on deposits, making them both accessible and appealing for low-income households.

These accounts are eligible for direct benefit transfer (DBT), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, and Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Bank (MUDRA) scheme.