Mandi prices of the newly harvested major varieties of basmati crop in key growing states, including Punjab and Haryana, have crossed a record Rs 5,000/quintal, from Rs 4,000/quintal prevailing a year ago, exporters said. The prices have surged due to strong demand from West Asia.

According to exporters and rice millers, the prices of major basmati variants — 1509 and 1121 — in mandis such as Karnal (Haryana) and Khanna (Punjab) are currently at Rs 4,500/quintal and Rs 5,200/quintal, respectively, at least Rs 1,000/quintal dearer than last year. These variants have 75% share in the country’s exports of aromatic and long-grain rice.

They said that procurement prices of basmati paddy have firmed up at its peak arrival period due to high demand for rice in the Gulf region, especially in Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will increase. These countries are also trying to ramp up stocks amid uncertainty due to the West Asia war.

“Geopolitical tensions in West Asia, particularly the risk of further escalation between Iran and the United States, have contributed to increased concerns over food security, while supplies to these countries were disrupted due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz,” Ranjit Singh Jossan, vice president, All India Rice Exporters Association, told FE.

India exported 6.52 million tonne (MT) of basmati rice, valued at $ 5.67 billion in FY26. Gulf countries accounted for about 70% of the aromatic rice exports.

Exporters said that higher procurement costs from the farmers also increase exporters’ working capital requirements and financial exposure. Rising freight rates, possible disruptions to shipping routes, geopolitical uncertainty and delays in receiving payments from overseas buyers could further complicate the situation.

“Due to the West Asia conflict, the pipelines of basmati rice to Gulf countries have been thin and there is optimism that exports are likely to pick up significantly this season, driving up paddy prices in the domestic market,” Amit Goel, founder and MD, KNAM food, said. He stated that the situation is still volatile.

The biggest challenge is maintaining export competitiveness while domestic paddy procurement costs remain exceptionally high. “When premium basmati rice becomes too expensive for consumers, demand can shift towards non-basmati rice, wheat and other more affordable food alternatives,” a rice exporter based in Karnal said.

Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged basmati rice is grown in 70 odd districts of Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

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The aromatic and long grain rice commands a premium in the global market. India has a share of around 75%-80% in the global aromatic rice market. Pakistan holds the rest of the trade share.

Meanwhile, trade sources said that farmers are getting nearly Rs 1,000/quintal more than the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,461/quintal for grade-A varieties of rice varieties such as Sona Masuri and Kolam as production has been affected by deficient monsoon across states.