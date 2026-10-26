Amid concerns over sugar supplies, the food ministry has urged mills to declare output estimates for the season (October-September) on a monthly basis.

Sugar mills have been asked to submit the estimated sugarcane crushing for the remaining period of the season and the total production estimate for the season by the 15th of each month, sources said.

The ministry’s move to closely monitor sugar output prospects comes after allowing exports of the sweetener last year. The government had to allow duty-free import of 1 million tonnes (MT) of raw sugar after a decade, as retail prices spiralled in August due to prospects of a decline in output because of deficient monsoon rains especially in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

In addition to the information provided by mills, the food ministry would also rely on reports from cane commissioners in states and sugarcane production data from the agriculture ministry, an official said.

“Taking all feedback into account, we will estimate sugar production for the season month-wise, which will be updated until sugarcane crushing is completed around May 2027,” an official told FE.

The average retail price of sugar stood at Rs 58.62 a kg on Monday, up 27% year-over-year. However, prices have increased by over 4.5% month-on-month, according to the Department of Consumer Affairs’ price monitoring cell. In several centres, retail prices crossed Rs 65/kg in August.

“India has more than sufficient sugar to meet domestic requirements, and there is no cause for concern regarding availability,” said Deepak Ballani, Director General, The Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

Mills commence sugarcane crushing

ISMA announced that sugarcane crushing for the 2026–27 sugar season (October-September) has commenced on schedule across key producing states: Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Nearly 107 sugar mills including 87 in Maharashtra, have commenced crushing operations, ISMA stated.

The 2025–26 sugar season ended with 3.6 MT of carryover stocks, providing a base for meeting domestic consumption requirements.

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The sugar production in the current (2026–27) season had reached 0.4 MT till Monday, compared with around 0.06 MT on the corresponding date last year.

The country’s net sugar production for the current season is likely to fall significantly from 31 MT in the previous season, as deficient rainfall in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka is expected to hit yields, industry sources have stated.

To ensure adequate availability of sugar, in its latest tender to oil marketing companies (OMCs), the government has excluded the diversion of sugar cane juice, sugar syrup, and B-heavy molasses from the ethanol supply starting from November 1 2026.

However, OMCs are allowed to use ethanol from C-heavy molasses, which contains less sugar content compared to other sugarcane feedstock.