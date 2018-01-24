Viral video: This Hyderabad boy was shooting selfie video in front a train; what happened next will blow your mind

A Hyderabad boy suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a train. (Source: YouTube)

A Hyderabad boy suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a train while shooting a selfie video alongside the railway tracks. The incident reportedly took place near the Bharatnagar railway station in Hyderabad three days ago but came to light on Wednesday when the selfie video went viral on social media. In this video, the boy, identified as Shiva, can be seen standing near the railway track holding his smartphone as an MMTS train approaches from behind him. Just as the train passes him, Shiva appears to have been caught by the train even as his friends were shouting, asking him to step aside.

As soon as the news broke, the personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot and shifted him to a private hospital where his condition is now stable, police said. However, this incident comes as a reminder for the youngsters that they need to be careful while performing stunts like this. However, FinancialExpress.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Here is the Hyderabad boy viral video:

Yesterday, another video of a boy performing a death-defying stunt on railway track had gone viral. In this video, a Kashmiri boy lies on the railway track while a speeding train passes over him. The video took the social media by storm, drawing extreme reactions from people. Several social media users called for action against him.

Even former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah called out the “stupidity” of the act. “There is something drastically wrong with this sort of adventure seeking. I can’t believe the stupidity of these young men,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

In January 2017, two teenagers were killed by a speeding train while they were doing stunts and posing for selfies near a railway track behind Akshardham Temple in Delhi. The group had reportedly rented a DSLR camera for Rs 1300 to shoot their stunts and click photographs. First, they clicked pictures at Khelgaon and then went to the railway track behind the Akshardham Temple.