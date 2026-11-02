A private Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed into a neighbourhood in Greenacres, Florida, on Sunday, killing everyone on board and triggering a massive fire. The aircraft plunged towards the ground before bursting into flames near a busy road, narrowly missing nearby homes and passing vehicles.

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The crash occurred in Palm Beach County at around 12:50 pm, according to US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. He described the incident as a “horrific tragedy” in a post on X.

Videos recorded by people inside vehicles showed the aircraft descending rapidly before hitting the ground and exploding. The impact left a crater beside the road, while thick black smoke spread across the area. People gathered near the site as emergency responders arrived.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said there were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths among people on the ground.

“It was a cataclysmic plane crash,” DeSantis told reporters at the scene. “It looked like a missile going down and left a big crater on the side of the road.”

Florida plane crash: What happened before the aircraft went down?

The aircraft had taken off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to the Bahamas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of those on board or established what caused the crash.

Flight tracking information and air traffic control recordings indicate that the jet was flying at 35,000 feet when the pilots reported turbulence, icing and precipitation. They requested permission to climb another 2,000 feet.

The situation deteriorated rapidly. The aircraft began losing altitude at an increasing rate, with its descent reaching 10,000 feet per minute before accelerating to 20,000 feet and eventually 30,000 feet per minute. The aircraft also exceeded its design speed limits before crashing.

In radio communications captured by LiveATC.net, the pilot had reported ice accumulating on the aircraft and turbulence causing altitude fluctuations of up to 700 feet.

“We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence,” the pilot told air traffic controllers.

The pilot subsequently reported a rapid loss of altitude and declared an emergency.

“We’re descending 8,000 – mayday, mayday – we’re descending 10,000 feet per minute,” the pilot radioed.

As the aircraft continued its steep descent, the pilot reported an overspeed condition.

“We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute,” the pilot radioed, before delivering a devastating acknowledgment of what was about to happen. “We’re going to crash into the ground.”

‼️ CHILLING AUDIO captures FEMALE PILOT’S FINAL MOMENTS before PLANE CRASHES in FLORIDA



‘MAYDAY, MAYDAY, we’re descending 10,000 FEET PER MINUTE’



‘LOOK OUTSIDE JACK… HOLY FU*K WE’RE OUT OF TIME’ — TERRIFYING final words heard before impact pic.twitter.com/j9kk36zapC — KobeJordan (@timothybumper) November 1, 2026

Florida jet crash: Investigation underway, residents evacuated

The FAA is sending a team to assist the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) with the investigation, Duffy said. Officials have not announced a preliminary finding on the cause of the crash.

Palm Beach County authorities are evacuating around 600 people from a nearby mobile home community as a precaution. The road close to the crash site will remain shut until further notice, county officials said.

The aircraft crashed in Greenacres, a city with a population of around 45,000, located approximately seven miles southwest of West Palm Beach.

The incident occurred amid heavy rainfall across the region. The National Weather Service had issued a flood watch due to excessive rainfall, which was scheduled to remain in effect through Monday afternoon.

Jim Reynolds, a spokesperson for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, confirmed that the aircraft was a private jet but said he could not immediately provide details about the passengers.