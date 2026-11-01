INDIA bloc rally Ramlila Maidan: Supporters of the Congress-led INDIA bloc are gathering at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday (November 1), ahead of a march and rally demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Heavy security and traffic diversions are put in place as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to hold a separate march in West Delhi over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The Opposition alliance has accused the Election Commission of irregularities in electoral rolls, raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and repeated its demand for a return to ballot-paper voting.

According to the announced programme, INDIA bloc MPs are scheduled to assemble at the Constitution Club at 11 am before marching at noon from the Minto Road–Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan, where supporters from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other states have begun arriving.

Senior Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Revanth Reddy, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, are expected to attend.

While the rally has police clearance, police sources told ANI on Saturday that no permission had been sought for the proposed march from Connaught Place.

Security tightened across central Delhi

Delhi Police have deployed nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel across Central and New Delhi to manage the INDIA bloc rally and a separate BJP march in West Delhi.

The security deployment includes personnel from Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

More than 4,000 personnel have been deployed for security around Ramlila Maidan, along the march route from Minto Bridge and in nearby areas. Multi-layered barricading has been put up around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Bhagwan Das Road, the Supreme Court area and the Election Commission of India office.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita are in force in the New Delhi area, including near the Election Commission’s office, police sources told ANI.

Police have also arranged CCTV cameras, facial recognition systems and drones to monitor crowd movement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said police covered the entire area with 200 to 250 CCTV cameras. “The organisers also have their own control room, and we are working together to ensure the security of this entire area,” he said.

He said security arrangements covered two areas—the march route from Minto Bridge to Ramlila Maidan and the rally venue. “We’ll have our own force also. We’ll have outside forces also, and there’ll be a web of CCTV cameras also to cover the area from a security perspective,” he said.

‘Vote chor, gaddi chhod’

At Ramlila Maidan, protesters raised slogans such as “Vote chor, gaddi chhod” and demanded Kumar’s resignation.

Protesters demanded that elections be conducted through ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), arguing that this would improve transparency and restore public confidence in the electoral system.

Madanpal Singh, Uttarakhand Congress secretary, told ANI, “We are here to stop Gyanesh Kumar from killing democracy through EVM-based polling. Democracy has been destroyed. We have gathered here to safeguard it, and we will leave only after the CEC resigns.”

Panna Lal Sharma, who travelled from Rajasthan, said the rally was aimed at stopping what he called “vote chori” and electoral irregularities. “We strongly oppose the use of Electronic Voting Machines and demand that ballot papers should be used for elections,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi’s message to traders

Ahead of the rally, Rahul Gandhi urged participants to support Delhi’s traders during the festive season. Responding to concerns from traders’ bodies that the rally could disrupt Diwali business, he said the march would not harm shopkeepers.

“Protest, march, hold rallies, and along with that, do a little shopping too—it will benefit the traders,” Gandhi said in a video post on X on Saturday.

नमस्कार, कल लाखों लोग रामलीला मार्च के लिए दिल्ली आ रहे हैं। त्यौहारों का मौसम है। दिवाली, छठ, भाईदूज का समय है। मैं चाहता हूं जो लाखों लोग बाहर से दिल्ली आ रहे हैं, वो यहां के व्यापारियों की मदद करें। प्रोटेस्ट, मार्च, रैली कीजिए, साथ में थोड़ी सी खरीदारी भी कीजिए – व्यापारियों का फायदा हो जाएगा। मैं जानता हूं व्यापारियों को रैली नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाएगी। BJP डरी हुई है इसलिए अफवाह फैला रही है। मगर, दोनों काम करते हैं। कल मार्च होगा, रैली होगी और लाखों लोग हमारे व्यापारियों की छोटी-छोटी दुकानों में से सामान खरीदेंगे। आप सबको बहुत-बहुत प्यार।

शुभ दिवाली। जय हिंद। : नेता विपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2026

He added, “I know the rally will not harm the traders. The BJP is scared, that’s why it’s spreading rumours. But let’s do both. Tomorrow there will be a march, there will be a rally, and lakhs of people will buy goods from the small shops of our traders.”

His remarks came after the Chamber of Trade and Industry and the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association requested Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to postpone the rally. The traders’ bodies said the festive period was crucial for their annual earnings and warned that a large influx of people and vehicles could cause severe traffic congestion in central Delhi.

Protesters allege blocked routes

Several participants from Punjab alleged that police had blocked or slowed their movement along the Punjab-Haryana border, causing long delays. Baljinder Singh, a protester from Firozpur, claimed that thousands of vehicles were stranded overnight because of barricading.

“We had to reach here between 9:30 pm and 10 pm on Saturday night, but our fellow protesters are still telling us that they are stuck in Haryana,” he alleged. “They have deliberately blocked the Punjab-Haryana route and are stopping people from reaching here.”

He said, “The BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc. It has no option other than to make Gyanesh Kumar resign.”

Supporters continued to arrive at Ramlila Maidan during the morning. Protesters from Himachal Pradesh also gathered outside Himachal Bhawan before heading towards the venue, raising concerns over civic rights, youth issues, paper leaks and governance failures.

BJP plans counter-march in West Delhi

The BJP is scheduled to hold a counter-march in West Delhi to mark the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The party has criticised the Congress for holding a political rally on the anniversary.

The BJP march is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am from Hari Nagar Bus Depot and proceed towards Tilak Nagar Metro Station. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, HS Phoolka, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and MP Bansuri Swaraj are among those expected to participate, along with members of the Sikh community.

BJP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney is also scheduled to address the media alongside victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Sahib at 10:30 am.

Traffic restrictions and diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police have announced possible restrictions and diversions in parts of central Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm because of the INDIA bloc rally.

The advisory identifies 10 major diversion points, including Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point, Ajmeri Gate Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road, Bhavbhuti Marg–DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk.

Roads likely to face congestion include BSZ Marg between ITO and Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, Barakhamba Road, Sikandra Road, KG Marg, Firoz Shah Road and Chelmsford Road. DTC bus operations may also be regulated along several central Delhi routes.

In West Delhi, traffic restrictions may be imposed from 9 am to 3 pm because of the BJP padyatra. Both carriageways of Jail Road between Lajwanti Chowk and Tilak Nagar could be temporarily closed, depending on traffic conditions. Police have advised commuters to use alternative routes through Sewa Marg, Sagarpur T-Point, Pankha Road and Mayapuri Road.

Commuters have been advised to use public transport, preferably the Metro, avoid roadside parking and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.

Rally follows mock Parliament against CEC

The INDIA bloc’s protest follows a mock Parliament held in Delhi on October 31, during which Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge moved a resolution listing allegations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. These included alleged attempts to manipulate elections, deletion of voters from electoral rolls, changes to Form 6, control of electoral rolls through ECINET and exclusion of other Election Commissioners from key decisions.

The event was a symbolic political exercise. Rahul Gandhi warned that the Opposition would not let the CEC “escape,” while BJP leaders dismissed the mock Parliament as “melodrama” and defended the constitutional protections available to top constitutional authorities.