Share Market Today LIVE, 2nd November 2026: The Indian stock market enters November with several domestic and global developments lined up for the first trading session of the month. From monthly auto sales figures and corporate earnings to economic data and IPO-related activity, investors will have several factors to track as they assess the market’s direction on today, November 2.

The Sensex and Nifty will likely react to developments in global markets, while stock-specific movements are likely to keep traders occupied through the session.

Here are some key factors that investors should track during today’s trading session:

Manufacturing PMI data: India’s final manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for October is scheduled for release on today, November 2.

Auto stocks in focus: Shares of automobile companies are likely to see activity due to the October sales numbers. Shares of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra will be in the spotlight. Two-wheeler makers, including Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor, will also remain on the radar.

IPO activity and listing: In the primary market, EAAA India Alternatives is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE today. Meanwhile, the Bombay Coated and Special Steels IPO and Antala Industries IPO will close for subscription today.

Q2 results today: The September-quarter earnings season will remain another major trigger. More than 200 companies are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results, including State Bank of India, ITC, Marico, National Aluminium Company, Petronet LNG, UPL, NLC India, Wockhardt and Escorts Kubota.

Live Updates

Follow our live blog for all the latest updates on the Sensex and Nifty, key market triggers, October auto sales figures, IPO developments and Q2 earnings announcements throughout the trading session.