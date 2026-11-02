The monsoon deficit is bad news not just for farmers. It also has a ripple effect on banks and lending companies. When rainfall fall is deficient, crop sowing slows and rural income comes under pressure, borrowers may find it harder to repay their loans.

Add rising food prices and the possibility of higher interest rates to the mix, and the pressure could extend beyond villages to urban households as well.

This is the combination of risks that has put India’s non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) under the spotlight. The brokerage house Nomura believes lenders could face a challenging period ahead.

The brokerage is not turning cautious on the entire sector. Instead, it is drawing a distinction between lenders exposed to rural and consumption-driven borrowing and those with a larger presence in housing and business loans.

According to Nomura, Piramal Finance, Tata Capital, Aadhar Housing Finance and Bajaj Finance are its preferred Buy-rated NBFCs, in that order. The brokerage believes these lenders could be relatively better placed to navigate the current uncertainties.

A weak monsoon is becoming a lending-sector concern

The first warning sign comes from the weather. India’s south-west monsoon ended with a 13% rainfall deficit at the national level, according to Nomura. The South Peninsula, along with eastern and north-eastern regions, recorded rainfall deficits of up to 27%.

The impact is beginning to show in agricultural activity. While the Kharif crop sowing season ended with the overall area under cultivation just 1% lower year-on-year, rice sowing was down 3.5%.

The start of the Rabi season has been weaker. According to the brokerage report, the area covered under Rabi crops was down 37% year-on-year.

Nomura also pointed to falling reservoir levels as another concern. As of October 22, water storage across India was 18% below normal. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan have declared drought conditions.

The brokerage said, “the weather remains unforgiving”, highlighting the risks to agricultural activity and rural earnings.

Three challenges pose potential challenge for NBFCs

The pressure on lenders is not coming from just one direction. Nomura has identified three broad challenges that could affect NBFC performance.

First, weaker agricultural conditions could hurt rural incomes and repayment capacity. Second, higher food inflation could leave urban households with less money to spend or repay existing loans. Third, an extended period of higher interest rates could increase borrowing costs and affect lending margins.

There are also regulatory concerns around flexible loans and insurance products, which could affect fee income for some lenders.

Nomura has created a bearish scenario for the NBFCs under its coverage. It has lowered its loan growth assumptions, increased expected credit costs and reduced estimated insurance fee income by half from FY27-28.

The brokerage has also raised its assumed risk-free rate to 7.25% from 6.25%.

Under this scenario, Nomura’s 12-month fair values indicate a potential downside of 11% to an upside of 27% across the NBFC stocks it covers.

Why Nomura is choosing urban-focused lenders over rural players

The brokerage prefers companies with a larger share of housing finance, mortgage lending and business loans. These businesses could be relatively less exposed to the pressures facing rural borrowers.

On the other hand, lenders with higher exposure to vehicle finance, personal loans and microfinance could face greater uncertainty if weak incomes and higher household expenses affect repayment capacity.

Nomura believes it is “better to be selective with NBFCs” until the impact of rural economic conditions and food inflation becomes clearer around November and December 2026.

Nomura’s top NBFC stock picks

Piramal Finance tops Nomura’s preferred NBFC list. The brokerage has placed the lender ahead of the other three stocks in its preferred order.

Tata Capital takes the second position in Nomura’s list. The brokerage includes the company among its preferred Buy-rated NBFCs as it favours lenders with exposure to urban-focused lending businesses.

Aadhar Housing Finance ranks third. Its housing finance business fits into Nomura’s preference for lenders with greater exposure to mortgage-related lending rather than rural consumption-driven loans.

Bajaj Finance completes the list of four preferred stocks. Nomura has retained the company among its preferred Buy-rated NBFCs.

What about other NBFC stocks?

Nomura has also identified some lenders that are trading close to its bearish fair-value estimates. These include L&T Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Shriram Housing Finance and HDB Financial Services.

The brokerage believes these stocks could see “positive triggers” if asset quality deterioration during the second half of FY26-27 is less severe than assumed in its bearish scenario.

It has also highlighted CreditAccess Grameen, noting that the stock is trading at valuation multiples below those seen during the previous crisis, “without any crisis on the ground (yet!)”.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.