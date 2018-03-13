Telangana State Assembly: Congress MLA hits Legislative Council Chairman with headphone; watch video

It has been learnt that Goud’s right eye was injured and was covered with a plaster. Congress legislators were also seen protesting during the joint address. (Youtube grab)

Telangana State Assembly has witnessed an unprecedented ruckus even as Legislative Council Chairman K Swamy Goud was hit by headphone by protesting Congress MLA, according to report. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy or KV Reddy has allegedly had thrown the object at the podium during the playing of national anthem after Governor E S L Narasimhan’s customary address to the joint session of legislature.

It has been learnt that Goud’s right eye was injured and was covered with a plaster. Congress legislators were also seen protesting during the joint address. Congress had accused flayed TRS government saying it is “anti-farmer”. Congress MLAs even tore papers and flung them in the air. BJP memers in the House had decided to walk out during address. Notably, budget 2018 session of the Telangana state assembly began yesterday.

Goud said that broken headphones were also also thrown during the Governor’s address but nobody was hurt. He said that when everyone stood up for the national anthem another headphone was thrown and directly hit his eye, according to his report.

Meanwhile, a war of words has begun between ruling TRS and Congress. TRS MLC P Rajeswara Reddy had accused Congress MLAs of indulging in “physical attack” by throwing objects. The party has also demanded a probe into the incident. State Congress chief and MLA N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that 50 “police” personnel were deployed by the state government inside the House even as only 12-13 Congress MLAs were present. State Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy had condemned the incident.