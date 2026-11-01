Commercial LPG users in Delhi and CNG vehicle owners in Mumbai face higher fuel bills from Sunday (November 1), following fresh price increases. According to Indian Oil’s revised rate list, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen by Rs 10 to Rs 2,820.

Meanwhile, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has raised the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Re 1 per kg to Rs 90 per kg in Mumbai and nearby areas, Indian Express reported, citing a company statement.

Commercial LPG price hike: What changes from November 1?

The latest change marks the third consecutive monthly increase in commercial LPG prices in Delhi. The November revision follows increases of Rs 62.50 per cylinder in October and Rs 9.50 in September, Indian Oil’s price records show.

A new 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) connection is priced at Rs 1,903, while a refill costs Rs 782, according to the revised rate list cited by ANI.

Commercial LPG is widely used by hotels, restaurants, other food outlets and businesses.

Mumbai CNG price rises to Rs 90 per kg

CNG users in Mumbai and nearby areas will now pay Rs 90 per kg, up from Rs 89 in October. According to Indian Express, MGL announced the revision in a statement issued on Saturday, October 31, citing higher gas procurement costs related to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The company attributed the increase in procurement costs to higher prices of domestic natural gas and imported regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG). It also cited reduced domestic gas allocation and greater dependence on expensive alternative supplies.

MGL said the revision was intended to partly recover higher procurement costs while maintaining CNG supplies. The latest hike affects about 12.93 lakh vehicles using MGL-supplied CNG across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). These include auto-rickshaws, taxis, public transport vehicles and private cars.

How have fuel prices changed in recent months?

MGL raised Mumbai’s CNG price by Rs 2 per kg in September to Rs 88, followed by Re 1 increases in October and November, according to Indian Express.

Commercial LPG prices have also fluctuated considerably during 2026. Indian Oil’s records show that Delhi’s commercial LPG price reached Rs 3,071.50 in May and rose further to Rs 3,113.50 in June. Cuts totalling Rs 375.50 in July and August brought it down to Rs 2,738.

Three subsequent monthly increases have added Rs 82 per cylinder to the August rate.

Why are gas prices increasing?

ANI linked pressure on LPG prices to higher international energy costs and supply disruptions associated with tensions in West Asia. According to the news agency, disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, an important shipping route for energy supplies, have contributed to higher freight and import costs.