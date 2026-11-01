Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 23% year-on-year to over Rs 2.31 lakh crore in October. The surge was supported by higher revenues from domestic transactions and imports, according to government data released on Sunday.

Collections from domestic sales increased 16% to over Rs 1.59 lakh crore, while GST revenues from imports climbed 42% to Rs 72,246 crore. The gross collection comprised Central GST of Rs 42,935 crore, State GST of Rs 51,340 crore and Integrated GST of over Rs 1.37 lakh crore.

GST refunds rose 6.5% year-on-year to Rs 27,934 crore during the month. After adjusting for refunds, net GST collections increased 26% to over Rs 2.03 lakh crore.

October’s figures showed import-related revenues growing faster than domestic collections, while growth in net receipts outpaced the increase in gross GST revenues.

For the April-October period, gross GST collections grew 13.2% to over Rs 14.77 lakh crore. Net collections for the seven-month period rose 13% to over Rs 12.69 lakh crore.

(More details to follow)